Mr. Wayne Washington Jones, age 63, of South Hill, died on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was a long time truck driver and the widower of Ann Parrish Jones. Mr. Jones is survived by his sister, Thelma J. Smelley; his brother, Raymond G. Jones and his wife Paulette; his nephews: George Smelley and his wife Michelle and Thomas Smelley and his wife Lori; his great-nieces: Savannah Smelley, Lily Smelley and Abigail Smelley and his furry friend, Spot. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Blanche B. Jones and his brother-in-law, William A. Smelley. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday October 2nd, at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Prospect Cemetery, Ebony, VA. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Mr. Jones’s name may be made to the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970 or to the Prospect Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 29, Ebony, VA 23845. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family.
