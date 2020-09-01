Mrs. Bernice Edmonds Poythress, born September 15, 1925, of La Crosse, VA passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 after an extended illness. She was predeceased in death by her parents, Ida Crutchfield Edmonds and Henry Edmonds, her husband James William Poythress, a son Michael William “Billy“ Poythress and a great granddaughter Addison Jenkinson.
Bernice is survived by three sons; James W. Poythress (Pam) of Dallas, GA, Jerry K. Poythress (Debbie) of La Crosse and Roger D. Poythress (Patsy) also of La Crosse, two daughters; Carolyn P. Paynter (Danny) of Wise, NC and Bonnie G. Poythress of Colonial Heights, a dear daughter-in-law Jane Jordan Poythress Davis (Bill) of Moncure, NC, ten grandchildren Brandon Poythress, Brent Poythress, Andrew Paynter, Bryan Poythress, Paige Jenkinson, Patrick Davis, Stephanie Sullivan, Kendra McLean, Douglas Paynter and Brittney Dugger, seventeen great grandchildren, three sisters; Lois E. Queen of Winston Salem, NC, Eunice Cogbill of Petersburg and Iris E. Edmonds of La Crosse and many dear nieces and nephews.
She truly loved her church and church family at Sanford Memorial Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Meadowview Terrace in Clarksville, VA for their loving care during their mother’s extended illness.
A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. Family and friends may visit and register starting at 2:00 P.M. while observing all Covid protocol.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sanford Memorial Baptist Church, 32 Church St., Brodnax, VA 23920.
Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Poythress family.
