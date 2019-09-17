Mrs. M. “Mert” Rae Wilson age 86 of South Hill, VA passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Thomas Wilson, son Curtis Glenn Wilson and her brother Earl Vandergrift. She is survived by her daughter, Rayna Wilson Adams of South Hill, VA, her son William Andrew Wilson of Blacksburg, SC, her grandchildren, Brooke Adams Roberts and her husband Keith Lee Roberts, Courtney Adams Fussell and her husband Michael Taylor Fussell, Jr. , her great grandson, Colton Luke Fussell, and her four sisters Mildred Peak of OH, Ruth Shannon-Wright, Willa Phillips and Valerie Hunt all of TN. She was a pastor’s wife for 54 years and member of the Christian Fellowship Association. She enjoyed water skiing, white water rafting, roller coaster riding, knitting, crocheting, crafts and gardening. Funeral Services were conducted 2 PM Saturday September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Herbert L. Funeral Home 1260 N. Mecklenburg Ave. South Hill, VA with interment following in Crestview Memorial Park La Crosse, VA. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to: the American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews 30 North LaSalle Street Suite 300 Chicago, IL 60602-2584.
