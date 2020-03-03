Mary Lou Cronk, age 88 of Powhatan, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Livesay of Powhatan and Leslie Cronk of NC; son David Cronk of Richmond; grandchildren Meredith L. Ajibola, Claire L. Rice, Philip Davis Livesay, Margaret L. Burks, and Christopher Waldrop; two great-grandchildren, Philip Davis Livesay Jr. and Virginia Nora Burks. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 3. 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.
Most Popular
Articles
- A message for MCPS students, faculty, and staff from Superintendent Nichols
- South Hill Family Medicine celebrates patients upcoming 105th Birthday
- Southside Community Service Board Announces Rapid Access
- Monday waterline maintenance will disrupt service for HWY 47 residents
- School Board disagrees over Norm violations: Budget Projections, Innovative Grant programs, and Board recognitions
- University of Virginia “CHoosE” A Capella Concert coming to Olive Branch
- Local housing developer breathes life into Luck Circle
- Melvin Alvester Crute
- Gordmans coming to South Hill this month
- Mr. Danny Clyde Cannon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.