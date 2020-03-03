Mary Lou Cronk

Mary Lou Cronk, age 88 of Powhatan, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Livesay of Powhatan and Leslie Cronk of NC; son David Cronk of Richmond; grandchildren Meredith L. Ajibola, Claire L. Rice, Philip Davis Livesay, Margaret L. Burks, and Christopher Waldrop; two great-grandchildren, Philip Davis Livesay Jr. and Virginia Nora Burks. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 3. 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.