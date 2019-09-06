CMSgt (Ret.) John Calvin Chapman, 81, of Wichita Falls, TX passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Cowboy Church in Henrietta with Pastor Larry Miller officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Cowboy Church Cemetery.
John was born on August 18, 1938 in Chase City, Virginia to the late Roy and Dolly (Bowman) Chapman. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant after 27 years of honorable service. John was generous and kind hearted. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and playing golf. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nancy; and brother Ray Chapman.
He is survived by his wife Jean of Wichita Falls, TX; daughter Robin Ray and husband Bob of Wichita Falls, TX; son Scott Chapman and wife Sandy of Wichita Falls, TX; thirteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made in John’s name to Heifer International at 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR, 72202.
