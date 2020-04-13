DEACONESS LUCY MAE WRIGHT JONES, the youngest child of the late Reverend Hilman C. Wright and Lucy Neal Wright, was born December 17, 1942 in South Hill, VA. God in his infinite wisdom called Lucy to rest on April 7, 2020, surrounded by her daughters in North Chesterfield, VA. She was also preceded in death by three brothers- George, Claxton, and Clarence Wright.
Lucy will be greatly missed by her caring husband, Alpheus L. Jones; her loving and devoted daughters- Stacy Jones, North Chesterfield, VA and Alicia Jones, Henrico VA; her brother- Clifton (Annie) Wright, Richmond, VA; six sisters-in-law, Barbara, Mary, and Patricia Wright; Carrie Jones, Degora Tisdale, and Snow Ella Johnson; three brothers-in-law, Elmore and Gilbert Jones, Sr. and William Suber; four aunts- Phalinda, Ernestine, and Isabelle Feggins, and Shirley Wright; Godchildren-T. Maurice Jiggetts and Anjeanette Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside Services were held Saturday, April 11, 2020, 3:00 PM at Crestview Memorial Park with Reverend Sharon Baskerville, officiating.
Feggins Funeral Home Incorporated was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.