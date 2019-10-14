Mr. Cedric Carroll “Joe” Keesee, age 85, of South Hill, died Sunday October 13, 2019. Born in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Ocie Bennett Keesee and Margaret Hall Keesee. He was the widower of Charlotte Gordon Velvin Keesee. Mr Keesee was a retired employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Wooten Construction and the Virginia Department of Corrections. He also served as Town Manager for the Town of South Hill. He was a Past Master Mason of South Hill Masonic Lodge #297, a life-time member of American Legion Post #79, and a former member of the South Hill Country Club. He enjoyed coaching baseball when his sons were younger and playing golf. He loved the outdoors, sports, and riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Mr. Keesee is survived by his six children: Sherry K. Stokes and her husband Tommy of Henderson, NC; Pamela K. Momenpour and her companion Nigel of Richmond; James T. “Jamie” Velvin and his wife Christy of South Hill; Scott C. Keesee of Henderson, NC; Randy D. Velvin and his wife Jeannie of Brodnax and Anthony S. “Steve or Too-Too” Keesee of South Hill; six grandchildren: Rebecca Walker of Lynchburg; Andrew B. Stokes and his wife Samantha of Stem, NC; Joshua L. Stokes and his wife Demi of Henderson, NC; Nadia D. Momenpour of Richmond; Courtney K. Caudle and her husband Dusty of South Hill and Ashley Velvin of Brodnax and two great-grandchildren: Luke Walker of Lynchburg and Sawyer Stokes of Stem, NC. Mr. Keesee was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mitra Marie Momenpour. Services will be private. Memorial contributions in Mr. Keesee’s name may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Keesee family.
