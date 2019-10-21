William Edward “Billy” Farrar, age 89 of South Hill, died Saturday, Oct 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Lee Farrar of the home; a son, William Edward “Bill” Farrar, Jr. and grandson, Braydie Farrar who was the apple of his eye. Also surviving is a brother, Herbert Lee Farrar of South Hill and a dear friend, Wanda Baird Hodges. “Billy” was preceded in death by his parents William Lee and Estelle Crocker Farrar and sisters, Nita F Hughes and Lt. Col. Catherine L. Farrar, USAF.
Mr. Farrar was co-owner of Virginia Warehouse in South Hill and a farmer. He loved working at the tobacco warehouse, the farm, all types of livestock, spending time in the garden and dancing. Billy was a veteran having served in the USAF.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 2pm at Farrar Funeral Home in South Hill. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until time of service. The family requests memorial considerations be directed to Lake Country SPCA, P O Box 14, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be placed at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Farrar family.
