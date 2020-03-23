William Thomas Ball, age 85, of Dolphin, VA passed away March 22, 2020. He is the son of the late George and Ruth Ball. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Jackson Ball; their children, Anthony Thomas Ball and wife Margaret, Kenny Wade Ball and wife Sue and Marty Ball Payne and husband Jimmy; his grandchildren, Jamie Ball, Cody Ball, Mary Beth Thomas and Matthew Moss (Mabel); and his brother Robert Ball and wife Iris. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Church Cemetery, Alberta, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Christian Church, 28979 Christanna Hwy, Alberta, VA 23821. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed Coronavirus case in Mecklenburg County
- Home invasion leads to shoot out with deputies: One suspect dead, another in critical condition, three in custody
- Correction to shootout involving Mecklenburg County Deputies
- Local attorney, Joseph Taylor, throws his hat in the ring for Town Council seat
- Virginia COVID-19 case updates
- Confirmed Coronavirus cases in VA raises to 29
- UPDATE: More details on the shoot out involving Mecklenburg County Deputies
- Virginia ABC Adjusts Regulations to Support Licensed Establishments Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- MECKLENBURG SENIOR CITIZENS FOOD DISTRIBUTION
- VCU Health CMH Update for patient safety
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 27
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.