William Thomas Ball

William Thomas Ball, age 85, of Dolphin, VA passed away March 22, 2020.  He is the son of the late George and Ruth Ball.  He is survived by his wife, Audrey Jackson Ball; their children, Anthony Thomas Ball and wife Margaret, Kenny Wade Ball and wife Sue and Marty Ball Payne and husband Jimmy; his grandchildren, Jamie Ball, Cody Ball, Mary Beth Thomas and Matthew Moss (Mabel); and his brother Robert Ball and wife Iris.  A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Church Cemetery, Alberta, VA.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Christian Church, 28979 Christanna Hwy, Alberta, VA  23821.  Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.