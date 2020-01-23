Mrs. Elva Walker “Sister” Curtis, age 89, of South Hill, died Tuesday , January 21, 2020 in the Hundley Center. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Lewis and Sadie Elizabeth Walker, the widow of Joseph Frederick Curtis, Jr. , a retired machine operator with the former Burlington Industries of South Hill, a life member of South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and a life member of VFW Post 7166 Auxiliary.
Elva is survived by two sons; Donald R. Curtis and his wife Diane and Freddie W. Curtis and his wife Janice both of South Hill, one sister, Betty L. Blalock of South Hill, three grandchildren; Kristen and Joseph Curtis and Jessica Pearce and two great grandsons, Hunter Curtis and Curtis Pearce, one great granddaughter, Hannah Nicole Curtis. She was predeceased by three sisters ; Christine Strange, Nannie Henderson and Barbara A. Snead and two brothers; Lewis and Nate Walker.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. The family will receive friends also on Thursday starting at 12:30 P.M. until 1:45 P. M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 546, South Hill, Va. 23970 or South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 114 N. Brunswick Ave, South Hill, Va. 23970 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Curtis family.
