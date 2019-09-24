Mr. Robert Earl Newman, age 82, of South Hill, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was a barber for 63 years having spent the majority of his career as the operator of Percy’s Barber Shop, where he served an estimated 250,000 customers, a member of New Hope Christian Church in Danieltown, a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church until its closing and he served as a Daddy to Job’s Daughters for 22 years. Mr. Newman is survived by his wife of 44 years. Susan F. Newman of South Hill; his son, Robert Anthony Newman of Richmond; his daughter, Crystal Mitchell of Colonial Heights; his step-son, Jody S. Walker of Bracey; two sisters: Margaret Hawkins of Dolphin and Edith Tanner of South Hill; his three grandchildren: Hunter Mitchell, Isaac Mitchell and Victoria Mitchell and many special Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Mr. Newman was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Newman; a brother, John Larry Newman and two sisters: Gladys Lynch and Becky Newman. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday September 28th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Christian Church at 742 New Hope Road, Alberta, VA 23821. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Newman family.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspicious Person and Abandoned boat at Steel Bridge
- House Fire on Union Level Road
- MCPS opens bid for new school complex
- Mr. James A. "AL" Moody
- Cedar Grove Plantation: A hidden gem
- An Interview with Virginia Smith
- Eddie Ross Hayes
- Benefit to promote rider safety with proceeds going to Donnie Wallen medical fund is a huge success.
- Anthony "Tony" Stephen Woyer
- Mrs. M. "Mert" Rae Wilson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 29
-
Oct 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.