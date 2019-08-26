Mrs. Sallie Gittman Crowder, age 81, of La Crosse, died Friday , August 23, 2019 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker and the widow of Fred Lee Crowder.
Sallie is survived by her daughter Nancy Crowder, four sons; Thomas “Bo” Crowder (Alice), Kenneth Crowder and Donald Crowder all of
La Crosse and Billy Crowder (Jodi) of Baskerville, a brother William Thomas “Sonny” Gittman of Baskerville, two half-sisters; Mae Walker and Betty Thompson both of South Hill, a half-brother Herman Gittman of Chase City, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son John Allen Crowder, a sister Ida Burton (wife of Jessie) and a brother Robert Gittman (husband of Mable).
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, August 26th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is serving the Crowder family.
