On a beautiful fall-like afternoon, Elmo Graham Chandler, 84, of South Hill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. He was born October 12, 1935, in Clarksville, Virginia, the son of Josephine “Dutchie” and Robert Baker Chandler. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute.
After serving six years in the Virginia National Guard, he was employed by Southern States Cooperative, W.R. Grace and Company and Farmland Industries involving sales of agricultural products.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, returned to South Hill in 1998 and enjoyed being close to family and friends. During this time, Graham became a Ruling Elder and member of the South Hill Presbyterian Church.
Graham never forgot his “roots”, especially his younger years, and always enjoying telling stories of time spent on his Chandler grandparents farm.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Walker Chandler, children: Elizabeth (Beth) Chandler Roberts (James) of Little Rock, AR; Lisa Chandler Vaughan (Richard) of Keysville, VA and William (Bill) Graham Chandler (Kristen) of Wichita, KS. Six grandchildren: Anna Roberts Fitzgerald (Michael) of Chapel Hill, NC, Daniel Joseph Roberts of Springdale, AR, James Chandler Vaughan of Keysville, VA, Walker William Chandler (Savannah) of Cambridge, UK, Ethan Graham Chandler and Cole Daven Chandler of Wichita, KS.
Because of the pandemic, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If you would like to make a contribution in Graham’s memory, please consider the South Hill Presbyterian Church, 914 N. Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Chandler family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.