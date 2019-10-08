On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, God in His infinite wisdom called home Peter Alexander Baskerville. Peter unexpectedly passed away in his home at the age of 69. He was the eldest child of Eula Mae and Peter Oliver Baskerville. He is survived by his son Michael and brother James Baskerville. Services will be held at Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12 noon with Rev. Carl Walker officiating. Interment will be at Whittle Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 301 West Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA. 434.447.7158
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.