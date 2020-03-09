Harold March Hutcheson, age 79, of Boydton, VA, died peacefully at home in South Hill, VA on February 27, 2020.
His battle with metastasized cancer for over two years was long and difficult.
March was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 62 years. He retired from GTE Corporation in 1994 after 34 years of service. One of his favorite pastimes was auctioneering. He owned and operated Hutcheson Auction Co. for 33 years.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Yeatts Hutcheson, of 51 years, and one son, Joseph Allen Hutcheson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online at JW.Org.
With the possible threat of current flu and virus symptons in a large social setting, the family has decided to postpone the memorial service scheduled for March 14, 2020. We apologize for any inconvenience.
