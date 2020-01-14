Mr. Sydnor Southall Trent, Jr. age 89 , of Bracey, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was a retired Petro-Chemical Engineer with National Lead and a Korean conflict Marine veteran. Mr. Trent is survived by his wife of forty-seven years Alice Jenneane Trent, two daughters; Rondys Cook (Dr. Bill Cook) of Lynchburg and Sherrill Leigh Wilson of Monroe, Va. , four step-daughters; Cheryl Ray Welch (Mike) of Sante Fe, Texas, Carey Lynn Crance (Jeff Crawford) of North Pole, Alaska, Sammi Ellen Kent (Shawn) of White Plains, Va. And Karen Nelms , a brother Philip P. Trent of Lynchburg, fourteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Shannon Ashley Trent. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel at Amelia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, Va. at 11:00 A.M. with full military honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory, South Hill, VA is serving the Trent family.
