Mrs. Fannie McCain Thomas, age 92, originally of Brodnax, VA passed on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Randolph Thomas. She is survived by sister Annie Kelly and daughters; Treeva Young, Angela Beckett (William), and Johanna Anderson. Also surviving are five grandchildren; Gregory Young Jr. (Tanganyika), and Melanie Young; Sydney Beckett, William T. Beckett (Virginia), and John Beckett. 10 Great-Grandchildren; Asher, Noah, Aeden Young; John Jr., Ethan, and Ben Roberts; Madelyn, Olivia, and Naomi Beckett; Jamare Beckett.
Most will remember Mrs. Thomas for her love of the Brodnax community, Prospect RZUA Church, family and friends. Her genuine love of people was not only amazing, but quite infectious. Her love of reading, especially biographies of great people was also commendable.
A funeral service was conducted by Reverend Duane Sweat at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Miles Bethel Memorial CME Church with interment that followed in the church cemetery. Family received friends at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. The Thomas Funeral Home of Kenbridge, VA served the Thomas Family.
