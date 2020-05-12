Mr. Anthony W. Freeman, 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Chase City Health and Rehab Center. Anthony, born July 4, 1959, was the oldest of four sons of Edith Freeman Hayes. He joined Concord Baptist Church in Chase City at an early age, and attended public schools in Mecklenburg County, graduating from Bluestone High School in June of 1978. Most recently, Anthony had lived at Alberta Manor, Alberta and Mecklenburg House in South Hill prior to Chase City Health and Rehab.
Anthony was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents who raised him, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Jennie Freeman; his great-grandparents; a younger brother, Cordell Hayes who died at birth, and two uncles, Garnett A. Wood (Irma) and Lt. Col. Eugene A. Freeman (Pearlie).
Anthony is survived by a daughter, Tiara Wilson of Charlottesville; his parents, Mrs. Edith C. Hayes of Chase City and Mr. Charles “Charlie” Blackwell of Kenbridge (Diane); one sister, Erma D. Blackwell of Petersburg; four brothers, Cornell “Red” Hayes and Gary “Squeak” Hayes (Marilyn) both of Chase City, Charles “Chuck” Blackwell of Houston, TX and Daniel L. Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, SC; his favorite first cousin and best friend, W. Warren Hubbard of South Hill; one aunt, Dr. Erma L. Freeman of South Hill; two uncles, George M. Freeman (Rosalind) of Richmond and Norman E. Freeman, Sr. of Fredericksburg, and a host of loving cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.
