COL (R) Joseph Henry Just, age 74, of LaCrosse, went to his heavenly home, Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Fishersville, Va.
Born in Pekin, Il, Joe graduated from Officer Candidate School at Ft Lee, where he met the love of his life. He was a Vietnam combat veteran and after returning to Virginia, joined the Virginia Army National Guard. After 38 years of military service, he retired as Director of the Department of Public Works at Ft Pickett in 2003. In addition, he owned and operated Reese Motor Company for 26 years. Joe was charismatic and vivacious, inspiring everyone he met. He enjoyed beekeeping, woodworking, and gardening, and loved his grandchildren dearly.
Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 79 and VFW Post 7166. He was a 32° full member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry at South Hill Masonic Lodge 279. He served on the board of the Industrial Development Authority and as past President of the South Hill Ruritans. In his youth, Joe earned Eagle Scout honors, and served as a leader and mentor with the Boy Scouts throughout his life. He was a fierce warrior, a loyal patriot, and hero to many.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Charlene Reese Just, son Dr. Scott Just (Casey) of Crozet, VA, daughter Stacey Sengewalt (Larry) of Charlotte, NC, sister Karen J. Merritt of Pekin, IL, brother Philip M. Just (Rose) of LaCrosse, grandchildren Spencer and Caroline Just, Jacob and Eva Sengewalt, and nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Louise and Philip H. Just.
A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church with interment at LaCrosse Cemetery with full military honors and Masonic Rites.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, Box 128, South Hill, VA 23970; The Wounded Warriors Project, Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or the National Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Online condolences may be sent through www.CrowderHiteCrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory are serving the Just family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.