Mrs. Shirley Marie Jones

Mrs. Shirley Marie Jones, age 78 of Gasburg, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in VCU Community Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker and the widow of Tom Ladd Jones. Shirley is survived by her son Larry Jones of Gasburg, two granddaughters; Tiffany Adams (Terrence) of Gasburg and Angel Noblin also of Gasburg, two great grandchildren; Dusty Wallace Kidd, Jr. of Bunn and Maliki Tarell Kidd of Gasburg. She was predeceased by a daughter Gayle Marie Jones , a grandson Dusty Wallace Kidd and a brother Milton Martin. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Jones Family Cemetery in Gasburg Family and friends may visit and register during normal operating hours from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. daily at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family.