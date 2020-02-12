Mrs. Carrie Andrews Barbour, age 90, of South Hill, died on Monday February 10, 2020. She was a homemaker and a life member of the South Hill United Methodist and sang in the church choir for many years. Mrs. Barbour is survived by her husband of 73 years, Everett D. Barbour of South Hill; her three children: Glenn Barbour and his wife Linda of South Hill, Cynthia B. Davis and her husband James of South Hill and Tim Barbour and his wife Pam of Dolphin; her brother, Carrol Andrews of Gretna; her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday February 14th at 2:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of the South Hill United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until service time in the church. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Barbour’s name may be made to the South Hill United Methodist Church Memorial Fund at 105 Franklin Street, South Hill, VA 23970 or to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barbour family.
