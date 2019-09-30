Mrs. Vivian D Bond age 60, of Palmer Springs earned her wings and passed away peacefully on Friday September 28, 2019 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond Virginia.
Viewing will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at Boyd & Royster Funeral Homes located at 149 Holland Bland Rd Warrenton NC 27589 from 11:00am - 6:00pm. Family and friends are invited to attend services Saturday October 5, 2019 at Roanoke Chapel Christian Church locate at 3300 Paschall Rd Boydton Virginia at 11:00am
