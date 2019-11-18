Mr. Louis Edwin Gardner, age 77, of South Hill, died Saturday November 16, 2019. He was a longtime auto mechanic and the widower of Viola Gardner. Mr. Gardner is survived by his four daughters: Deborah Miller of Brodnax, Denise Banes of South Hill, Donna Lawrimore of Bracey and Shawna King of Chase City and his many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Ann Gardner. Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gardner family.
