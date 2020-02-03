Mrs. Gloria Jean Mills, age 76, of La Crosse, died Sunday February 2, 2020 in her home. She served as the director of medical records at Community Memorial Health Center for 25 years. Mrs. Mills is survived by her husband of 51 years, Carol W. Mills of La Crosse; her two daughters: Tammy Mills and her husband James of Gaston, NC and Donna Marie Clark of La Crosse; her brother, Donald Bullock of Skippers; her four grandchildren: Bill Kinker and his wife Angela, Chris Kinker and his wife Tiffany, Adam Kinker and Gloria Ramirez and her four great-grandchildren: Haley Kinker, Alex Kinker, Adeley Kinker and Waylon Kinker. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Friday February 7th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with private interment taking place in La Crosse Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Junction Gang at 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317 or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mills family.
