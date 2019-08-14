Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Heider “Liz” Sadler, of White Plains, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at her residence. She was a former teacher’s aid at Brunswick Middle School and the daughter of the late George E. Heider, Sr. and Frances Barnette Heider..
“Liz” is survived by her husband Samuel m. Sadler, Jr. , a son Patrick Lewis and wife Ashley of La Crosse, three sisters; Paula James (Jr.) of Brodnax, Diane Martin (Paul) of Amelia and Georgia Jones of Alcoa, TN. , a brother George Edward (Eddie) Heider, Jr. of Brodnax, three grandchildren; Kristen, Amber and Noah, and one great grandchild Liam. She was predeceased by a son Harry Gordon, Jr.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in River of Life Ministries, 229 Windsor St., South Hill, Va. by Pastor Daryl Norris. The family will receive friends after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in “Liz’s name” to the Lake Country SPCA, 11764 Highway #15, Clarksville, VA 23927 or Cats of Brunswick, 115 W. 6th Ave., Lawrenceville, Va. 23868. Online condolences may be sent through our web page, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sadler family.
