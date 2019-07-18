Mrs. Mary T. “Goodie” Young, age 80, of South Hill, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, Richmond. She was a retired sales and advertising associate for the South Hill Enterprise and the widow of Everett J. “Bud” Young. “Goodie” is survived by her daughter Cindy Y. “Tootie” Parrish (Eric K.Blackburn) of South Hill, two brothers; Robert Tanner (Jean) of La Crosse and Waverly Tanner (Linda) of Richmond, five grandchildren; Jennifer L. Beale, Matthew R. Parrish (Casey), Heath Beale, Brian Beale and Zachary Blackburn all of South Hill and two great grandchildren; Madison L. Thomas and Hunter D. Lewis. She was predeceased by a daughter Patricia L. Beale, a sister Evelyn T. Moody and five brothers; Herman, Coonie, Peter, Bully and James Tanner. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral; Home with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 until the hour of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, MCCA, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Young family.
