On My Mind: Whittle's Mill is in a real predicament

There is a little stir going on about, of all things, the Whittle's Mill Dam on the Meherrin River along the northwest boundary between Mecklenburg and Lunenburg counties – although, if my memory serves me right, The Town of South Hill purchased that part of Lunenburg County to include all of the dam and a certain amount of land formerly in Lunenburg.
Anyway, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D. C. has issued A Notice of Application, for Surrender of Exemptions, Soliciting Comments, Motions to Intervene, and Protests of the application for the Whittles Mill Hydroelectric Project on the Meherrin River.
The Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources of Virginia has given a rubber-stamp approval. They wrote the Feds that according to the application, South Hill proposes to maintain the existing dam in place for it to be part of an established community park. They also wrote that the Department “believes that more benefits would accrue to the Meherrin River and its aquatic resources, the community, and the public if the Whittles Mill Dam is removed and the river is restored to a free-flowing condition.”
The dam at Whittle's Mill dates back to the approximately 1756 when it was owned by the Davies and Whittle families.
South Hill Town Manager Kim Callis wrote a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting that its application “be extended until Dec. 31, 2020 for interested parties to comment on our application for surrender of exemption at the Whittles Mill Hydroelectric Project.” Callis added, “Those who are familiar with Whittles Mill can attest firsthand that it has provided beneficial public uses for many, many years, and the dam is an integral part of doing so.”
Dr. (Ph.D) Lisa Vaughan Jordan, who served for eight years on South Hill Town Council, wrote to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “that it does little to take into consideration the other perspectives involved and what this particular property means to the community.” Dr. Jordan added, “It is my hope that you will apply a comprehensive lens to the removal request and consider that Whittle's Mill Dam is unique and has singular characteristics that should prevent its alteration.”
The late Max B. Crowder of South Hill wrote a book about Whittle's Mill in 2010. He wrote, “On a nice day, Whittle's Mill once again fills with people picnicking, camping, fishing, lollygagging on the sand bar and enjoying the old millpond.”
1930 – Mr. T. M. Wilkinson announced he was moving his plumbing shop from Danville St. to the rear of the J. S. Dortch Store located at the corner of North Mecklenburg Ave. and West Atlantic St.
Can you believe this! A 34-year-old horse named Nick retired on a pension of a meal daily of two measures of bran, oats and alfalfa. “Old” Nick went to work for the United States Department of Agriculture in 1989.
1940 – The year 1940 will long be remembered as the year of the great flood caused by the melting of the record snow storm of 1939 as well as the aftermath of a hurricane in 1940. The water flooded Steel Bridge on U. S. 1 south of South Hill and the Meherrin River west and north of town.
Otis B. Crowder was elected President of the Young Democratic Club of Mecklenburg County.
The Buckhorn Bucks defeated Daneltown 8-0 behind the two-hit pitching of Gordon. Hamlin, Freeman and Armistead had two hits each for the Bucks.
1950 – My father, who was editor at the time, must have had a “slow” news week as in the Aug. 31 addition as he had a short story on front page about a tobacco stem having three leaves. It was grown by Snead Cary on the C. P. Smith farm.
The newly remodeled Montgomery Drug Company announced its Grand Opening date would be Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 7:30 to 10:30 pm.
Chase City was leading the Southside Baseball League Playoffs with a 2-1 record. La Crosse and Blackstone were tied at 1-1 as game three was rained out.
1960 – Vicky Walker, age 14, of South Hill was chosen from 32 contestants as “Miss Babe Ruth of South Hill.” Mary Ann Walden of South Hll was First Runner-Up and Martha Walker of La Crosse was Second Runner-Up.
Two engineers from the South Hill Residency of the Virginia Department of Highways were designated civil monitors – W. C. Rogers Assistant Resident Engineer, and D. W. Royal, Engineer-Clerk.
1970 – South Hill had a lot of interest in two projects that were underway. One was a new structure for the Homecraft Corporation, a new manufacturing plant which will produce manufactured homes on a 66-acre lot at the southeast corner of Rt. 58 and I-85.
The second construction project was for a new 120-room Holiday Inn being constructed on the northwest corner of Rt. 58 in South Hill, just west of I-85.
Herman Gill, a native of Union Level, was promoted to Manager of Southern States
Cooperative in Providence Forge, Va.
James H. Wells, Assistant Vice-President of The Citizens Bank of South Hill, completed a 3-year course of specialized instruction at the School of Consumer Banking at the University of Virginia.
James M. Coleman, 22, of South Hill, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Army.
1980 – A number of dignitaries gathered at the court building in Boydton to pay respect to former State Supreme Chief Court Justice Edward Wren Hudgins, Included in the gathering were 34th Judicial Circuit Judge Albertis S. Harrison, Jr.; U. S. Senator Harry F. Byrd; and Frank Howard Hudgins, grandson of the late Chief Justice Hudgins.
Garland E. Moss died Aug. 22 at age 77. He was a former Mayor and Town Councilman of Chase City. He also served as Secretary-Manager of the South Central Fair Association in Chase City for 30 years.
.South Hill Mayor Harry S. Montgomery Jr. and Miss South Hill Rebecca Weaver assisted in the ribbon cutting of the new Peebles Store. Also participating were Dyke Peebles and Hugh Yvelton, Vice-Presidents. A special guest on hand to greet customers was “Spiderman”.
1990 – Jessie D. Hawkins was ready to open public schools as the new Principal of Park View Senior High School. He will succeed Eddie Crowder of South Hill who was promoted to Supervisor of Secondary Education.
Gary C. Wood of Rt. 3, Chase City, was decorated with the Army Achievement Medal for meritorious service, acts of courage or other accomplishments. Wood, a motor transport operator, was serving at Kreuberg Kaserne, West Germany.
Jo Ann Harrell of South Hill was awarded the Triple Priority Plus Performance Award in conjunction with her duties at the South Hill Holiday Inn.
Suzanne Verser, a Marketing Education Coordinator at Park View Senior High School, was appointed to the office of President for the Virginia Association of Marketing Educators.
The Alberta Volunteer Fire Department Competition Team had success at two recent events. At Scootsburg, they placed First in two events and Second in two events. In Richmond, they placed First in three events and Second in one event. Team members were: Chief Tommy Johnson, Dale Painter, David Brown, Woody Daniel, Buddy Hyde and Robert Hayes.
2000 – Tim Legge was elected Fire Chief of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Lake Country Home Improvement Center held its Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Bracey.
Southern Belle set its Grand Opening in the old Martha's shop at 1391 West Danville St., in South Hill.
BGF Industries in South Hill honored employees with 15 or more years of service – Lincoln Sturdivant, 36 years; Bobby Stone, 29; Stella Newsome, 24; Ed Tanner, 24; Roger Glasscock 21 and Valerie Taylor, 17.
Bennett W. Hawthorne of Dundas was honored by the Ruritan Club of Dundas as the oldest Charter member. The club was organized on Oct. 12, 1938.
Linwood Johnson retired as Postmaster of the Dolphin Post Office after 34 years with the postal service.
Donnie Layton joined the Lawrenceville Police Department. He was a retiree of the U. S. Army and a former teacher at Russell Junior High.
2010 – Chase City Elementary Principal Hilda Puryear was named Educator of the Year for the Mecklenburg County Public Schools.
Community Memorial Healthcenter welcomed two Physicians to its staff – Dr. Paul P. Wadnerker to its medical staff in their Emergency Department, and also Dr. Stephen R. Bryant who joined the staff at South Hill Family Medicine and was board certified in Pediatrics.
