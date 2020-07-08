At least there was some good news last week. Democrat Adam Schiff, who along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to impeach our President, was speaking at George Washington University when he said that if Donald Trump “wins the Presidency for another four years, he will leave America for Canada.”
Wow, that’s another incentive to vote for Trump on Nov. 6. The bad news, however, is he left the door open by saying he was joking.
Today, Wednesday, July 8, is a very special day for Barbara and me as we celebrate our 58th Wedding Anniversary . Yes, we got married on Sunday afternoon, July 8, 1962, in Burlington, NC. Following the reception, we headed north for a week’s stay at the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. However, after a four-hour or so drive, we stopped at a motel in Richmond before continuing our journey north on Monday.
It was an interesting time as we both came away with love, respect and a lot of special memories. The place we stayed was the Pocono Lodge, I think, and there were some couples that spent their honeymoon there and returned for their anniversary. The interesting part was that the place was packed with “Yankees”. We were the only two people there from the south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
In fact, they embarrassed us one night by getting us on stage and having us sing “Dixie” to the group. It was a disaster as we didn't know all the words, but we became well known after that. The odd thing though is that 58 years later I still can’t sing “Dixie”.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy!…. Stay Healthy!… But most importantly, Let’s PRAY!
Now, let’s take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930— The South Hill baseball team had a successful morning-afternoon doubleheader with a barbecue/stew luncheon in between the two games for the Fourth of July holiday. They won the first game 11-2 and then the afternoon game 15-2. the news article gave no particulars, including the name of the visiting team.
1940— Mr. C.M. “Doc” Northington announced he was the new Manager at the Four Chimney Service Station, two miles south of South Hill on U.S. 1. The station was formerly under the management of N.C. Hall.
Miss Mary Land of South Hill began her work with the Virginia Extension Service after graduating from VPI. He office was located in the Henrico Courthouse.
Mrs. Flora H. Gordan opened The Little Shop in South Hill at a new building constructed near the back of the Texaco Service Station on West Danville St. Currently, she’s offering Mill Ends but is planning to offer Ladie’s Ready-to-Wear in the fall.
1950— The Rev. Robert H. Walters, Vicar of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, South Hill, Grace Church, Palmer Springs, and St. Andrew’s, Baskerville, tendered his resignation to accept a position at St. George’s Church in Schenectady, N.Y.
1960— Mr. E.C. Fuller opened Fuller’s Second-Hand Store on Highway 58, LaCrosse.
The South Hill Oilers were undefeated (7-0) in the Connie Mack league standings with a 4-0 victory over Chase City. Gene Shell has a superior stint on the mound, hurling a two-hitter and striking out 10. Shell and Larry Clary had two hits each for South Hill. Charlie Lewis had a two-run triple in the first inning.
1970— Billy Vaughn took office as Captain of the 10-year-old Southside Rescue Squad.
William E. Jones, age 42, of Rt. 2, Clarksville, was appointed to a 4-year term on the Mecklenburg County School Board to become the first African American on the Board. H.C. Bobbitt was reappointed to a 4-year term to represent the Palmer Springs District.
Mrs. Douglas Legge was installed as Senior Regent of the South Hill Public Library, located on North Brunswick Ave.
James C. Geoghegan, a native of South Hill, was promoted to Manager of the IBM Branch Office in Greensville, S.C.
Mr. J. Walker Copley took office July 1 as the new President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Air Force Sergeant Ashley W. Armistead Jr. was stationed at U-Tapoa Air Field, Thailand.
1980— Richard S. Moody took over the duties of Captain of the Southside Rescue Squad.
William R. Baskerville III, of South Hill was promoted to Assistant Vice-President of the Home Office of Branch Banking and Trust Company in Wilson, N.C.
1990— Lewis W. Parker Jr. of South Hill was honored by the Town of South Hill and Community Development Association on his 18 years of service as a Delegate in the Virginia General Assembly.
The Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Development organized in Bracey with Gary Baird as its first Fire Chief. The new company answered its first call on July 2.
The Park View Middle School FFA Chapter won the State Junior Division Crops Judging Competition, defeating 11 other schools for the State Title. The team consisted of Brent Evans, Jason Ellis, and Mike Smith. The team coach was B.W. Bryant.
The Park View Senior and Middle School FFA Chapters were named the Top FFA Chapters in Southside Virginia.
David Lee Baisey of Park View Senior High School FFA was awarded the State FFA Proficiency Award in Specialty Crop Production.
The Park View Senior High School FFA Chapter was named the State Winner in the National Chapter Safety Award. Members were Steven Clary, Jeremy Dalton, Ronnie Dunn, David Stewart, Tim Thomas, and Todd Phillips.
Elwood Blackwell was elected Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Linda Tucker was installed as President of the Lawrenceville Lioness Club.
Mike Brockwell of Dolphin opened Brockwell’s Truck Repair on Highway 58, east of Lawrenceville.
Bruce Edwards and Dale Pinchbeck won the Brunswick Country Club Gold Tournament. They had scores of 66-63 to win by two strokes.
2000— South Hill Police Sergeant Daniel “Frank” Thompson was recognized on his retirement after serving 30 years on the Town Police Force.
Michael Cameron of Boy Scout Troop 7400 received his Eagle Scout Rank in ceremonies held at South Hill Presbyterian Church, sponsor of the Troop. Bill Puryear was Troop 7400 Scoutmaster.
The Rev. Penny L. Wilson Jr. was welcomed as the new minister of the Brodnax and Bethany Methodist Churches.
Steve Bradley was installed as President of the Lawrenceville Rotary Club.
2010— Lisa Andrews was named Assistant Editor of the South Hill Enterprise. She joined the news staff in December 2007.
Randy Cash was installed as President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Dean Marion was elected President of the South Hill Lions Club.
Buddy Pruden was elected Fire Chief of the Lake Gaston Fire Department.
Joseph Hinton Wright of South Hill was presented his 60-year Masonic Veteran Award.
Jimmie Keith Crowder of South Hill was presented his 50-year Masonic Veteran Award.
Jimmy L. Williams was named Principal of James Solomon Russell Middle School, Lawrenceville.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.