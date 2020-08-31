Part Two of column on the Whittle's Mill Dam

Well, are you ready for Part 2 of the Whittle's Mill predicament? However, before I get into my comments, I forgot to give you the address to write and voice your comments, if you so wish:
If you want my own personal opinion, you can write all the letters you want, the result will still be the same. What the Feds want, the Feds get. They just want to show they went through all the proper procedures.
My first remembrance of Whittle's Mill Dam occurred in September, 1945, after the Japanese officially surrendered to end World War II. I went there with my family as I was just short of my 11th birthday. I was surprised to see such a beautiful place with the dam, beaches, swimming and so many people there, all with the same purpose – to celebrate the end of World War II. Everyone was so happy and having a great time.
South Hill finally decided to get it's water supply from the Meherrin River. However, there was one big hurdle to overcome, there was a breach in the dam. Mayor Harry Montgomery Jr. and the town's council members had sought bids for the repairs, but the bids were too high for their budget.
But to the rescue in the 1960's came Town Manager Harry Bailey who told the mayor and town council that with the help of a town maintenance crew he could have the breach repaired for about half the projected cost. Council Members approved the plan and when completed, the Merrin River, at the dam site, became the town's official water supply.
And everything was going great until (cannot remember the exact date) the late 80's or early 90's when a flood crested over the dam and the town's intake was stopped up with leaves and silt. Most people were unaware of what took place next. But at that time The Enterptrise had a reporter, Bruce Wilkins, who on his vacations and some weekends, did deep sea diving off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Well, Mayor Montgomery came to the newspaper's office to ask Wilkins if he might be able to help remedy the problem.
Wilkins and Montgomery drove to the dam site to look at the situation. Wilkins said yes and the next weekend he donned his deep diving suit and swam to the Meherrin River intake site and cleared all the leaves and silt clogging the intake, and the town was back in business without the town's customers ever knowing there had been a problem.
One side note. I knew of Wilkins' agreement to help the town out, But still, I was shocked the following Monday when I came to work early and walked into the Men's Restroom and saw a dive suit lying on the floor which was covered with mud.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The South Hill American Legion Post members chose F. E. Bobbitt and W. L. Ferrell to attend the State Convention Sept. 7-10. C. C. Piercy and J. H. Bland were chosen as alternates.
At a special called meeting, R. W. Garris was elected Commander of the American Legion Post in South Hill.
Mr. C. J. Cleaton, formerly employed by L. Davis Department Store, accepted a position with W. S. Pebbles & Co. in South Hill.
Mr. R. L. Emory of Chase City was elected County Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party.
Mecklenburg County School Board elected a Finance Committee consisting of W. D Moore, Chairman; B. R. Roberts and George Radcliffe.
1940 – Interested citizens of Mecklenburg and Lunenburg counties were seeking to have the State Department of Highways to replace “High Bridge” on Rt. 138 at the two-county corporate limits. The bridge, that spanned the Meherrin River, was washed away in the 1940 flood.
Mr. J. W. Jones Jr. of Union Level was en route to California to attend the Curtis-Wright Aviation School.
1950 – Frank W. Carpenter opened the West End Motor Co., located on U. S. 1 and U. S. 58, near the South Hill Corporate limits. The automobile company was formerly the Hall Motor Co.
Fourth place La Crosse upset Blackstone and advanced to the Championship Series of the Southside Baseball League. They find themselves in a hole as Jarratt, which upset first place Chase City, has taken a two-game lead in the best 4 of 7 games. Jarratt won the first game 7-6 in 13 innings and then took the second game 6-3.
1960 – Robert G. Flippen, Governor of the South Hill Moose Lodge, was installed as President of Moose District No. 1.
The All-Star team for the Old Belt League consisted of Pitchers: Dayton Crowder, South Hill; Franklin Talley, Clarksville and Bill Whitby, Victoria. Catchers: Warren Cutts, Clarksville and Randolph Jones, South Hill. Infield: David Averette, Chase City; Bobby Dale Pulley, South Hill; Marvin Crutchfield, South Hill; Waverly Tanner, South Hill; Nick Wrenn, Victoria. Outfield: James Martin, South Hill; Charles Lewis, South Hill; Cecil Langford, Chase City; Alex Burnette, Clarksville; and John Jones, Clarksville.
1970 – Warren Mewborn of South Hill was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force at Clark Air Base, Phillippines.
Charles Simmons was installed as President of the Chase City Jaycees.
Chris Curtis, Randy Smith and Lewis Bowers will serve as Tri-Captains of the Park View Dragons Football Team.
Greg Nash won his second straight Junior Golf Championship of the South Hill Country Club.
1980 – James H. Wells was named President of The Citizens Bank, Inc. of South Hill.
Vern Brown retired as Manager of the South Hill Cooperative Supply.
Harold Blick retired as Manager of the Star Value Supermarket in Lawrenceville.
Harts Restaurant, owned and operated by Lois Hart and daughter, Sharon, opened in Lawrenceville on Hicks St.
Lloyd Williamson, Chief Ranger at Kerr Lake, announced that 1.8 million persons visited during the 1980 tourist season. He attributed it to an increase in camping and no serious accidents or bad weather conditions.
Brodnax Mills awarded pins to employees with long-time service. 40 years – James Jones. 35 years – William Moseley. 30 years – Frances Cumbia, Frances Tatum, Zelda Sadler, Robert Clary and Matilda Poythress. 25 years – John Moore, Buck Blanton, Jewel Pulley and Louise Forbes. 20 years – Della Taylor, Vivian Hensley, Lillian Williams, Catherine Hayes, Wallace Moseley and Herman Cole.
1990 – Over 250,000 people visited Kerr Lake during the 3-day Labor Day weekend, according to John Field, Resource Manager.
Mike Hauenstein, a member of the Park View Senior High FFA Chapter, was Runner-Up in competition for the National FFA Wildlife Management Proficiency Award.
David Lee Baisey, a member of the Park View Senior High FFA Chapter, was named a National Specialty Crop Proficiency Award winner.
Brunswick Academy defeated Broadwater Academy 20-0 in its opener. Brunswick Academy led 6-0 at halftime on field goals by Brad Farmer in each of the first two quarters. BA scored twice in the second half, the first on a 4-yard run by Willie Townsend in the third quarter and then on a 32-yard interception by Shane Parham in the fourth quarter.
Gordon Langford of Lunenburg Country Club won the Southside Virginia Golf Association 36-hole Tournament with a par on the first hole of sudden-death. Langforth and Dale Pinchbeck of Brunswick were tied with 5-over 147 scores. Lunenburg won the title by three strokes over Mecklenburg Country Club, Chase City.
2000 – Mrs. Edith Marcuson, Chairman of the Brunswick County Farm Bureau Woman's Committee, was recognized for her 14 years of service as Chairman.
Park View played tough defense to defeat Central of Lunenburg 7-0. The Dragons' Tromaine Moore scored the game's only TD on a 22-yard run in the second quarter.
Four Brunswick Academy baseball players were named to the VISSA Division I All-State team. Tony Phillip and Andrew Weidman were selected for the infield. James Randolph and Owen Tomlinson were named for the outfield.
Bryant Reese of South Hill won the Individual Championship and the 8-man South Hill Team won the Team Championship of the Virginia Golf Association 36-hole Tournament held on the par 71 South Hill Country Club course. Reese shot a 1-under-par 71 both days to outlast Gerry Vincent who shot a 3-under par 68 on Sunday to place second, just one stroke back. The South Hill team shot a 1,046 score for the two days, 17 strokes better than Lunenburg Country Club.
2010 – La Crosse native Dwight Moody, now living in North Carolina, visited the South Hill Rotary Club. A member of Rotary, Moody entertained the members with his world renowned fiddle playing.
Owner Armanda Hughes cut the ribbon to open Interiors By Design at 102 West Danville St.
Stephanie McDonald was crowned Homecoming Queen for the Venture Grove Baptist Church, Bracey.
