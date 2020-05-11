Letter to the Editor: Stevens comparison

My comparison of Thaddeus Stevens to Ralph Northam was being made by me in reference to Thaddeus Steven’s leadership role in gutting the entire South ( not just Virginia ) during Reconstruction. It was the 13th Amendment that ended slavery; an Amendment that every State that seceded from the Union voted for. But the verdict is still out in how much harm has been done to this country, economically, by our shutting down for months an enormous portion of our economy to combat Covid-19; and whether the actual harm ( and not the predicted harm ) done by this virus warranted such destructive actions being taken, not only to our economy but more importantly to the shredding of nearly all of our Bill of Rights.
It might interest you to know that 80,000 people died from flu complications last year and there were no businesses ordered to be shut down as being nonessential. Nonessential to whom? Please tell me how the selling of lottery tickets is essential to anyone but the same States that ordered these businesses shut down.
As a historian, it might interest you to read the following books:
1. The Real Lincoln, by Thomas J. DiLorenzo
2. The Tragic Era by Claude G. Bowers and
3. Time on the Cross by Robert William Fogel and Stanley Engerman.
Lets hope that our country recovers from this dictatorial, economic shutdown with less difficulty than the South experienced after Reconstruction. We are all, essential or nonessential, in for a very rough ride if this is not the case.
David Jones
Brodnax
