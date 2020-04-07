Here I sit in front of my computer desk, only to find what I consider is what so many book authors have learned – a writer's block.
Since my column last week, I have spent very few hours outside of my house. As a result I have had very little to no conversation with friends or neighbors, and I miss that. I have been glued to my television set, as well as internet news, and the news reports there have not been encouraging. For instance, there have been 12 cases of the “virus” reported in Mecklenburg County compared to zero cases in Lunenburg, only one case in Brunswick and two cases in Halifax (according to the Virginia Departent of Health as of Sunday morning). So, I don't know what I can write that would be any different from what I have been writing in my columns since the dreaded Coronavirus hit the United States.
Therefore, on a personal note, I am very, very concerned, even though Southsde Virginia is not, fortunately, a “hot spot.” Still, Barbara and I have had to cancel a trip to spend Easter in Monroe, La. It was something we had been looking forward to since Christmas, when our daughter Leigh, and son in-law John included an invitation to spend Easter Week with them as part of our Christmas gift.
We were suppose to fly out tomorrow, April 9, from RDU Airport, and we were very much looking forward to it. But as the COVID-19 continued to spread, it got to where North Carolina closed down, Virginia closed down, and then Louisiana closed down. And the immediate future does not look great either. I talked to Leigh Thursday night and she told me of a conference she was supposed to attend in October and they have already canceled that meeting.
So, enough about me. I hope and PRAY that all of you and your families are safe and well. I hope you keep reading, it gives me the lift I need to keep writing – even when I have a “writer's block”.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The South Hill High School debaters – Geraldine Clayton and Roger Grant – defeated a strong duo of Virginia Creedle and Lorena Bland of Boydton High School. Boydton had won the the western end of the County Championship and had also defeated South Hill the week before. But this time Clayton and Grant prevailed.
Mr. C. R. Dunn, a well known merchant and farmer, of Baskerville, died April 7. He was 67 years of age.
Julia Vick and Alice Fowlkes anonnced they had installed a Singer Hemstitching Machine at Alice's Shop on South Meckleburg Ave. in South Hill.
1940 – The Mecklenburg County School Board r-elected all school principals for the 1940-41 school term. They included: Byron T. Rees of Chase City, J. Irvine Brooks of Clarksville, A. G. Hutcheson of Boydton, Charles H. Morgan of South Hill, Bryan Fleetwood of La Crosse, L. W. Harding of Buckhorn and Mr. Liskey of Palmer Springs.
Mr. S. F. Johnson, of Roanoke Rapids, N. C., installed a furniture factory in Brodnax at the R. H. Dugger Farm.
The South Hill Woman's Club had 125 women to sign their charter. Mrs. A. G. Atkins was elected the Charter President.
Colonial Theatre was showing the popular movie – “Gone With the Wind” – for four days with all seats reserved by advance purchase of tickets.
The first automobiles in Mecklenburg County were owned by Gilbert A. Saunders of Forksville, who owed a 1909 Ford. Also, G. A. Smith and Norborne Smith, both of South Hill, who owned Maxwell cars.
The Buckhorn High School baseball team won its first two games of the season, defeating Lochleven 8-4 as Roy Clarke struck out 19 batters. They later defeated South Hill 2-1 as Clarke struck out 15. Carroll Gordon scored both Buckhorn runs, while Burnley McTyre scored the lone run for South Hill.
1950 – Yancey Gordon, of South Hill, was named operator of Lake Gordon in Mecklenburg County by L. T. Quinn, Director of the Virginia Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries.
1960 – An estimated crowd of between 3,500 and 4,000 people attended the open house of Community Memorial Hospital's new 38-bed addition.
Robert G. Flippen was elected Governor of South Hill Moose Lodge No. 1872.
Twenty-five interesred citizens attended a meeting at the South Hill Municipal Building and voted to officially approve a new rescue squad in South Hill. Randolph Jones was elected Captain of the Southside Rescue Squad.
Bruce Clarke was voted Queen and Dayton Crowder, King, of the Park View High School May Day festivites.
Emily Anne Turner, of South Hill, was named an Honor Student for the first semeter of the 1959-60 academic year at Wheaton College in Illinois.
1970 – Freida Talylor, a soloist, won First Place in the South Hill Jaycee Talent Contest. Mrs. Jean Holomes, soloist, and Henry Smiley, pianist, won Second Place and Chris Ferguson won Third Place for his medley of songs.
Mrs. Frank L. Nanney Sr. (Edith) was honored in the April issue of The Virginia Publisher and Printer” with a cover photo and a story for her 70th birthday.
Clarksville attorney Jessie Overstreet was appointed an Assistant County Judge.
1980 – Five South Hill area girls were competing for the Miss South Hill Pageant title set for Saturday night. They were Cynthia Bing, Scarlett Blalock, Tamlyn Harris, Judith Sanders and Rebecca Weaver.
The Lawrenceville Junior Woman's Club won four First Place awards at the Southside District Federation Women's Club. The Alberta Junior Woman's Club won two Second Place awards.
The South Hill Publishing Company, Inc. won nine awards – three first place, three seconds and three thirds – in the Printing Industries of the Virginias (Virginia and West Virginia) annual contest.
Henry Dalton retired from Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, Chase City, after 31 years with the firm.
David G. Van Dyke, of Rt. 2, Brodnax, was promoted to Technical Sergeant in the U. S. Air Force. He was stationed in Oxford, England.
Freshman Earl Walker of Park View won three first place events and then ran a leg in two winning relays to help the Dragons win a tri-meet. PV scored 75 points while Matoaca had 43 and Nottoway 29.
1990 – Jessie J. Hawkins was appointed Principal of Park View Senior High School.
South Hill Town Council adopted a Proposed By-Pass Route for U. S. Rt. 58 to go around the town. South Hill Town Manager Morris Wells explained the proposed route to the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Park View defeated Bluestone 17-1. Chad Barbour picked up the win on the mound, giving up just two hits in five innings. Gary Sasser hit a solo home run.
Gary Sasser drove in the winning run on a solo home run and then picked up the save in relief with two scoreless innings. The Dragons won 6-4 with John Sykes hurling the final five inning.
Lenwood Conner Jr. won First Place in a Horseshoe Tournament held in Portsmouth. His father, Lenwood Sr., placed third in the Adult Class.
2000 – Allen Bober submitted his resignation as Director of the Mecklenburg County 911 System, effective May 26. Bober had been with the 911 System since it went on line in April 1996.
Sherman L. Graham, retired Principal of La Crosse Elementary School, died April 7 at age 64. He was Principal at La Crosse for 36 years, retiring in 1997.
Stuart Elam, former Mayor of Chase City, died April 2 at age 81. He was Mayor from 1965 to 1974 and was owner/operator of Elam's Jewelry for 54 years.
Mrs. Martha Stanley, a native of Brunswick County and a resident of South Hill, joined The Enterprise as an advertising representative.
Mrs. Erline Usry reopened Gaston Station on Rt. 903 East, Bracey. The new name is Erline's Fine Foods. Her son, Bill Robbins, was Manager.
Brunswick defeated Nottoway, 13-3 as Justin Painter hurled 1-hit ball through 6 innings. The Bulldogs hit three home runs, one each by Painter, Ed Samson and R. J. Jones.
2010 – Dale Goodman, VDOT Residency Administrator, and Richard Moody, Assistant Administrator, jointly announced they would retire effective May 1. B. S. “Billy” Smith will be the new Residency Administrator, effective April 26.
Heather Watson was crowned 2010 Teen Miss South Hill. Hannah Rose Tucker was First Runner-Up and Taylor Tharpe was Second Runner-Up.
Hanner Waller was selected 2010 Little Miss South Hill and Jake Brame was 2010 Little Mister South Hill.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
