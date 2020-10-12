The last installment of the Boswell partnership

I hope you enjoyed my column about the two Boswell men who formed a limited partnership in 1908. One thing I learned was that whoever was the bookkeeper believed in listing every minor expense. I wrote a little about that last week.
Well, I have ledger after ledger for 19 years, and it is the same thing. For instance, In 1922, they listed 3 pounds of potatoes 10c, or 5 pounds for 15c. Horse shoes, 35c, matches, 10c and sugar and coffee, 90c. Now imagine this, 1 suit of clothes, $30.00 and one hat, $2.00. Maybe that is what so many old timers are referring to what is called, “The Good Ole Days.”
The bookkeeper was still listing item by item in 1927, such as cigarettes, 10c, one meal, 28c, 2 pounds of sugar, 22c and can you believe this, medicine, 45c. Wow, maybe that was the “The Good Ole Days.” Well, later in 1927 the bookkeeper finally wised up and quit listing everything singularly and put in a listing of Merchandise, $23.15.
Oh, well, so that's all for me. And “thank you” Hal Sharpe for giving me so many ledgers to read.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The South Hill High School Cafeteria opened and was under the management of Miss Alice Young.
South Hill High School defeated Lawrenceville 14-12 in a game that looked like a blowout as the home team scored on their first two possessions for a quick 12-0 lead. However, the South Hill defense put up a stone wall from that point forward. The South Hill offense finally got working in the second half behind the running of James Harvell as he carried the brunt of the attack. He finally scored from three yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter. The South Hill defense continued show their domination as they blocked a punt and converted it into the winning score.
1940 – County Chairman F. C. Bedinger of Boydton announced a big Democratic rally on Oct. 22 at Noon to be held at the Boydton Town Hall. 4th District Congressman P. H. Drewry will speak.
The South Hill Tobacco Market led all tobacco markets in the state during September. The average price paid to growers was $23.15 per hundred pounds. This was $2.57 per hundred above the state average for September.
The Selective Service Headquarters for Virginia appointed a local board for Mecklenburg County as follows: N. G. Hutcheson of Boydton, Goode D. Reynolds of Chase City, Dr. G. N. Carter of Boydton; and Dr. L. H. Hoover of Clarksville.
Hunter Gee was elected President of the Senior Class of South Hill High School.
1950 – South Hill High School defeated Chase City in a defensive effort, 12-7, at Chase City in a defensive effort by both teams. South Hill fumbled in the first quarter and Chase City recovered and ran it in for their only score. In the second quarter, Laten Shumaker scored on a 50-yard run. With just a few minutes left to play in the game, Clarence Shearin passed to Harry Mewborn Jr. for the winning touchdown.
1960 – The South Hill Jaycees will sponsor its Harvest Festival Dance Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Watkins Warehouse from 8 to Midnight. Kenton Snead and his band will provide the music.
The Hillside Home Demonstration Club organized in South Hill with Mrs. Richard Fagile elected as President.
East End High School defeated James Soloman Russell High, Lawrenceville, 26-0. St. Louis Jeffress returned a Russell fumble for a 25-yard touchdown. In the second quarter, Harold Hutchinson scored on a 12-yard run to give East End a 13-0 lead at the half. In the third quarter, the Wolfpack scored on a 12-yard run by Ragsdale and then Hutchinson racked up his second touchdown.
1970 – Delores Dianne Daniel, 20, of Danieltown, current Miss Brunswick County, was crowned Miss South Central Fair at the Chase City Fairgrounds. Holly Glasscock, 17, of Clarksville was First Runner-Up and Pam Hall, 17, of South Hill was Second Runner-Up.
Coleman Speece of Clarksville was named to fill the 2-year unexpired term on the Mecklenburg County School Board due to the resignation of Dr. F. S. Bryant of Clarksville.
Park View defeated Randolph-Henry 30-0 to run its record to 4-1. Stuart Taylor rushed for 199 yards on 17 carries and the defense was stellar as they held the Statesmen to -1 yard rushing.
1980 – Mr. R. D. Cook of La Crosse resigned from the Mecklenburg County School Board, effective immediately, due to his continued deterioration of his hearing. Mr. Cook had served on the School Board for 33 years.
Rebecca Simmons was crowned Miss Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers Association in a pageant held at the South Hill Elementary School Auditorium.
Earl Stanley of Lawrenceville was elected President of the South Hill Play Makers.
Dr. Felix P. Sibal, specializing in internal medicine joined the staff of Brunswick Health Care. Dr. Sibal, a native of the Philippines, survived the World War II Death March.
Brunswick defeated Park View 6-0 on a 38-yard pass completion for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Quarterback Todd Gillis Jr. connected with Kevin Mason for the winning TD.
Jo Ann Harrell was crowned Homecoming Queen for the South Hill Midget Football program. Mary Carrol Cleaton was crowned Miss Mite Queen.
1990 – Five Charter Members of Alpha Pi Chapter of the Delta Gamma Society were recognized at the Chapter's 26th Birthday Celebration. Mrs. Barbara G. Nanney was President. Recognized were Miss Marguerite Trimm, Miss Delphine Hatch, Mrs. Ruth Martin, Mrs. Vanny H. Walker and Mrs. Louise Osborne.
Mrs. Kathy Morris was installed as President of the South Hill American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 79.
William Howard Sizemore, former editor and co-publisher of the Clarksville Times, died Oct. 9 at age 77.
Ann Campbell cut the ribbon to open Ann's Crafts on Pine Lane in South Hill.
Reuben Marcuson was re-elected President of the Brunswick County Farm Bureau Federation.
A program for the “turning of the soil” was held for Bethany Baptist Church, which burned last December. The church was located on Rt. 58, east of Brodnax.
The 1959 Charter Members of Ebony Volunteer Fire Department were honored with a plaque during National Fire Prevention Week. Bill Moseley was the first chief. The current chief was Charles Singleton.
Park View defeated Greensville 34-0. Chris Feggins rushed for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns. Darrell Wilkins had an outstanding defensive game, intercepting two passes and returning one for a touchdown, and also returning a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Shannon Ezell was crowned Homecoming Queen for the South Hill Midget Football Program. Beth Webb was crowned Homecoming Queen for the South Mite Program.
2000 – Rebecca Hunt of South Hill was crowned Homecoming Queen at Kenston Forest School, Blackstone.
Eric Mayton and Bennett Bain of Lawrenceville and juniors at Brunswick Academy scored among the top students in the nation on their Latin SAT's. Mayton had a perfect score.
The Rev. Timothy Adams of Alberta retired after being a full time pastor for 45 years. His latest charge was Ebony Assembly of God since 1994.
BGF employees honored for long years of service were: Tom Tanner, 40 years; Henrieta Crenshaw, 34 years; Lillie Tisdale, 28 years; Frank Bowers, Jr., 28 years; Lawrence Jones, 24 years; James Rogers, 24 years; Mary Marrow, 22 years; Mary Greene, 22 years; Sammie Baird, 22 years; Joe Lambert, 18 years; Lowanna Duncan, 17 years and Terrence Brown, 17 years.
Winners in their age group from South Hill Country Club in the Southside Golf Association were Gig Butts, E. B. Reese, Wesley McAden and Roland Puryear.
2010 – The Park View Marching Dragons Band, directed by Chris McDilda, marched off with the AAA Division Championship at the Bluestone Invitational. Park View received the Superior Rating as they took First Place in every category – Band, Drum Major, Percussion, Marching and Maneuvering, Flags Rifle and General Effect.
Kaitland Reese of Park View had a perfect 25 for 25 on serve in the first set of the Lady Dragons' 3-0 win over Brunswick. Reese had 22 aces in the 3-game set.
Phillip Wilburn of Park View won the FFA 2010 State Computer Application Contest.
Heather Kidd was crowned Homecoming Queen at Park View Senior High School.
Jocinda Long was crowned Homecoming Queen at Bluestone Senior High School.
