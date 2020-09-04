On Saturday, July 4, 2020, the descendants of Sonny and Caroline Peebles Jones unveiled a marker at the cemetery of their family on Freeman’s Cross Road (634) which is located ••• mile south of Governor Harrison Parkway (Highway 58) in Freeman (Brunswick County). The first member of the family was buried in this cemetery in 1922. On May 31, 2020, Norman Wesley Stith was the last member of the family to be buried in the cemetery.
Sonny Jones was born in Greensville County in 1864 and Caroline Peebles Jones was born in Brunswick County in 1862. Archdeacon James Solomon Russell, the founder of Saint Paul’s College was the officiant at their wedding in Brunswick County on January 7, 1885. From this union, seven children were born - Mildred, Lucy, Ida, Burrell, Lottie, Carrie and Solomon Jones. Carrie and Solomon did not have any children. The grandchildren of Sonny and Caroline included Howard Jones, Sr., Irma Walton Daniels, Paul Trusty, Evelyn Trusty Daniels, Henry Trusty, Sonny Pete Trusty, Willie Trusty, Jr. , Marion Jones Stith, Carlton Jones, Everette Jones, Dossie Jones, Frederick Jones, Pearl Jones, Mildred Jones Singleton, Norman Trusty, Ruth Jones Wyche and William Jones, Sr. Of the six female cousins, only two had children- Marion Jones Stith and Ruth Jones Wyche. All of the grandchildren of Sonny and Caroline Peebles Jones were reared in Freeman. Of the seventeen first cousins, only one survives - Willie Trusty, Jr. of Governor Harrison Parkway in Freeman.
At one time, Sonny and Caroline Peebles Jones were the owners of more than 160 acres of land in Freeman. Most of this land is still owned by their descendants. An unwritten rule states that Joneses do not sell their land to non- family members. When I go home, I go back to the same tract of land where Daddy was born in 1912. As a child, my family was economically disadvantaged but I was thankful
that we were not sharecroppers. I have already told my daughter, Jamia and my son, Marvin, Jr. not to sell my tract of land to anyone outside of our extended family. I am confident that they will honor my request.
Two successful businesses were located on the tract of land which was owned by Sonny and Carrie Peebles Jones - F. D. Jones Grocery Store and Meljo’s Lounge and Restaurant. Six family members built homes on the property. A fire destroyed one of the houses. The other five houses are occupied by members of the Jones family. Also, the baseball diamond for the Freeman Steelers was located on this tract of land.
When Dossie Jones graduated from Virginia State College in 1950, he was the first member of the family to receive a bachelor’s degree. He inspired many of his relatives to attend college. Even though he lived and worked most of his adult life in Durham, NC, he and his wife (Grover) are both buried in the cemetery.
During the unveiling ceremony, Tia Jones of Philadelphia served as mistress of ceremonies. The prayer was given by Katrina Stith Pleasants of Emporia. Eric Jones of Elkridge, MD led the members of the family in singing, What A Fellowship. Arnita Jones of Elkridge, MD gave the purpose of the occasion. Lucy Wyche Dillard of Greensboro, NC who spearheaded the project for the marker gave the history of the family. She also paid a special tribute to members of the family who served in the military-Willie Trusty, Sr, Burrell Jones, Wesley Stith, James Cagney Elder, Norman Stith, Jasper Stith, Franklin Jones, Bishop William Jones, Jr, Horace Richardson, Jr., Rochan Jones Calloway, Trudy Jones Lewis, Ryan Dillard , Howard Lawrence Jones, Franklin Jones, Eric Jones, Quinton Jones , Robert L. Dillard, Henry Trusty, Dossie Jones, Everette Jones, Frederick Jones, Carlton Jones and Malik Pulley. Elder James Nicholson, the pastor of the First Church of Christ Holiness (USA) gave the invocation and dedicated the marker. Burrell Jones sold the First Church of Christ the land in which the church is presently located. Many members of the family were members of this church. Arnold Jones of Freeman unveiled the marker. Remarks were given by Linwood Pulley of Fredericksburg and Bryant Stith of Norfolk.
A cookout was held at the home of Christine and Arnold Jones on Governor Harrison Parkway. Quinton Jones of Spotsylvania and Eric Jones provided the food items.
Special thanks are extended to Richard Pearson of R. E. Pearson and Son Funeral Home for providing a floral design and Lisa Bennett of Richmond who served as the photographer for the ceremony. Christina Jones Henderson of Freeman, the great-great-granddaughter of Sonny and Caroline Peebles Jones is commended for providing flowers for all of the graves throughout the year. Her daughter is buried in the cemetery. Special thanks are also extended to Lucy Dillard, Bryant Stith, Arnold Jones, Eric Jones and Quinton Jones for all of their hard work to ensure the success of the project. I would be remiss of I did not thank family members who contributed monetary donations for the event. In addition, special thanks are extended to Lucy Wyche Dillard for compiling a history of the family. She has spent many hours in Brunswick County doing research about the family. She also distributed copies of the document to family members. Please stay tuned for Phases II and III of the cemetery project.
