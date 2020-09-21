Hey, I have an “On My Mind” column again

Okay, readers, I am sorry there was no “On My Mind” column in last week's Enterprise. I was very embarrassed over the situation and it was all my fault. I could not help but to think last week as I walked through Walmart that if any one would even recognize me due to my “red” face.
However, I was relived when one lady not only spoke to me, but called me by name. And thankfully it was a nice name. “Whew.”
So, hopefully this week's column made it and you are reading “On My Mind” again. This week is a little long because I am including some of the history items that should have appeared last week.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – A modern new dairy was being planned for the South Hill area as S. B. Lambert announced he was going into the milk business more extensively. Lambert said he would gradually add to his fine grade of Guernsey cows and build and equip his cow barns according to State regulations.
Jack Watkins was elected President of the senior class at Buckhorn High School.
Joe Hutcheson of Boydton opened a Law Office in Lawrenceville. He plans to open a practice with Robert Stack of Lawrenceville on Jan. 1.
A new bowling parlor opened in South Hill on the south side of Danville Street. W. J. Penn was the proprietor. The winning scores for the opening were by Miss Louise Reekes with a total score of 188. Mr. Garris of Blackstone scored 276 to win the men's division.
Boydton High School opened Sept. 10 with 250 pupils. M. R. Bruin was Principal.
1940 – South Hill High School Agriculture Instructor for 14 years, E. Y. Noblin, resigned his position effective Oct. 1, to accept an instructing position at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg.
The State Highway Department said every effort would be made to quickly install a temporary bridge on Rt. 637 in order that commerce between Mecklenburg and Lunenburg counties will not be handicapped. The former Hawthorne High Bridge (referred to as High Bridge Road) was washed away by recent flood waters.
Edwin Powell was elected President of the Buckhorn Athletic Club.
Patsy Crews was elected President of the South Hill High School Dramatic Club, and Mary Tucker was elected President of the Choral Club.
The South Hill Volunteers defeated the Lawrenceville Red Sox, 15-4. Edgar Evans led South Hill with three hits, including a triple and a double. Earle Warren, Lloyd Allen, Woodrow Evans and Harry Mewborn had two hits each. Lawrence Piland was the winning pitcher. Jack Rainey ended the season with a .418 batting average.
1950 – For the first time since the Town of South Hill was incorporated in 1901, Town Council purchased a Police Car to be used by the Police Department.
The Rose Hill Garden Club organized with 19 charter members – Mrs. Randolph
Holmes, who was elected President, Mrs. Edgar Carver Jr., Mrs. R. D. Keeling, Mrs. H. S. Northington Jr., Mrs. T. A. Saunders, Mrs. J. A. Armistead Jr., Mrs. John R. Taylor. Mrs. Aubrey Paulette, Mrs. James Crews, Mrs. Jimmie Radcliffe, Mrs. Rudolph Kirkland, Mrs. Marshall Bell, Mrs. Archer Jackson, Mrs. J. D. Jones Jr., Mrs. Sam Atkins, Mrs. Vernon Paulette, Mrs. Joe Warren, Mrs. Hiram Holmes and Mrs. Bryant Lumpkin.
The State Highway Department approved a contract for $319,716 to widen and surface 8.8 miles of U. S. 1, between South Hill and the North Carolina line.
Thomas Smith was elected President of the C. B. Haskins N.F.A. Chapter at East End High School.
1960 – Dr. William D. Paulette announced the opening of his Animal Clinic to be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, on West Danville St., ¼ mile south of the town limits.
An old picture was supplied to The Enterprise of the 1914 graduation class of Hutcheson High School, Baskerville. Students were Mamie Stone Brown, Mabel Jones, Pattie L. Curtis Gordon and Jimmie Farrar.
Harvey Powers, a member of the Park View 4-H Club, was awarded a trip to the 4-H Electric Congress in Richmond for having the most outstanding 4-H electric project in Mecklenburg County.
Fullback Thomas Jones and Tailback Claude Washburn led Park View to a 14-7 victory over Blackstone. Jones rushed for 138 yards and scored both touchdowns on runs of 2 and 82 yards. Washburn rushed for 107 yards after being moved from quarterback to tailback.
1970 – Jeanette Faye Smith, “Miss Virginia 1970” was named to be the Grand Marshal of the Oct. 3rd Harvest Festival Parade, sponsored by the South Hill Jaycees.
Dr. F. S. Byrant of Clarksville announced his resignation from the Mecklenburg County School Board, effective Sept. 30.
Mrs. Courtney Alford was named “Auxiliary Lady of the Year” for American Legion Unit 79 of South Hill.
Mrs. Lena Crowder was installed as President of American Legion Unit 79.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 was selected the “Outstanding Unit in the State” at the State Convention.
1980 – Robin Waldrop of Clarksville was crowned Miss South Central Fair over 27 other contestants. Gloria Gaines of Wylliesburg was First Runner-Up and Judy Crews of Victoria was Second Runner-Up.
The husband-wife team of Dr. John M. Diggs and Dr. Virginia F. Diggs returned to Saint Paul's College after a 3-year study leave. Dr. John was reassigned as Director of Improving Administrative Performance. Dr. Virginia returned as Assistant Professor of Reading.
Park View defeated Prince Edward County 21-6. Eugene Feggins rushed for 100 yards and scored on runs of 7 and 26 yards. Howard Feggins rushed for 73 yards on just 4 carries and scored on a 25-yard run.
Brunswick Academy defeated Southampton Academy 20-0 as quarterback Doug Hite rushed for two touchdowns and passed to end Billy Roberts for a third TD. Ray Thomas rushed for 100 yards for the third straight game.
Chipper Watson and guest Wayne Ridgeway won the South Hill Country Club Member-Guest Golf Tournament with scores of 66-67 – 133 to defeat Bryant Reese and Spec Both by one stroke.
1990 – Rhonda Barksdale was crowned Miss South Central Fair at the Fair Grounds in Chase City. Kimberly Lenhart was First Runner-Up and Amy Setzer was Second Runner-Up. Linda Murray was named Miss Congeniality.
Dr. Linda P. Powers joined Dr. Art Gear in August in his practice of Internal Medicine/Endocrinology. Dr. Powers also was on the Medical Staff of Community Memorial Healthcenter.
The Park View F.F.A. Chapter won the State Junior Forestry Contest. The team consisted of David Stewart, Brian Tanner, Ronnie Dunn and Jeremy Dalton.
Seven South Hill Rotarians were awarded the coveted designation of Paul Harris Fellows. Paul Harris founded Rotary in Chicago in 1905. The new Paul Harris Fellows were: Tom Leggett, John Riel, Horace Clark, Roger Higgins, Dr. Robert Keeling, Lee Nicholson and Thomas Smith.
Jimmie K. Crowder, President of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home in South Hill, was named to the Board of Directors of Virginia Funeral Directors Association.
South Hill Lawyer James A. Butts III was appointed to the Virginia State Bar's Special Committee on Local Bar Associations.
John H. Crowder Jr. of South Hill received the National Sales Achievement Award and the National Quality Award from the Association of Life Underwriters.
Stephen T. Bishop, President and co-owner of Bishop Construction Co., Inc. of Alberta, was appointed to the Board of Directors of Pace American Bank.
Mrs. Annie Mae Gittman of Union Level celebrated her 100th Birthday on Sept. 25.
La Crosse Sportswear honored employees with long-time service. 35 years – Dare Williams and Lucille Allgood. 30 years – Robert Jones, Mabel Ezell, Ann Guerrant, Ruth Evans and Annie Pulley. 20 years – Gladys Morris, Joanne Reekes, Dorothy Cypess and Faye Edenbeck. 15 years – Donald Carrol, Doris Clements and Brenda Whisonant.
Willie Townsend of Brunswick Academy rushed for 208 yards and scored on runs of 55 and 6 yards. Brad Farmer also had two touchdown of 1 and 21 yards in the 35-7 win over Lynchburg Christian.
2000 – Sherry Lynn Hosteter, 16, of Blackridge was crowned Miss South Central Fair over a field of 19 other contents. Megan Renee Johnson, 17, of Kenbridge was First Runner-Up and Shannah Lee Callahan, 17, of South Hill was Second Runner-Up.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department edged neighboring La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department by one point to win the Southside Virginia Volunteer Firefighters Association Competition. The South Hill team won the final event of the day to overcome a 2-point deficit and win by one point, making it their second straight title. The South Hill Team consisted of Alan Vaughan, Joe Cappaert, Adrian Davis, Mike Gardner, Calvin House, Rosser Wells, Justin Burch, Robert Collins, Alex Graham, Chad Springer, Wendell Jackson and Travis Kidd.
Michael Anthony Smith started his new job as Chief of Police for the Town of La Crosse.
The South Hill Music Club received First Place in a contest sponsored by the National Federation of Music Clubs. Mrs. Lil Hubbard was the program chairman for the “Parade of American Music” for several years.
The Park View Marching Band began its competition season with success in Amherst. The Band won the Triple A Competition with First Place Trophies in Color Guard Music, Marching, Maneuvering, and General Effect. They also placed second in Drum Majors.
Frank Ezell was sworn in as the new Animal Control Warden for the Town of South Hill.
Herbert Neal Vaughan received his Eagle Scout status from Boy Scout Troop 221, Lawrenceville.
Robert Peebles, rural mail carrier with the Dolphin Post Office, was recognized for 14 years of safe driving.
2010 – The Southside Rescue Squad won First Place in Light Duty Extrication Competition at the 76th Annual Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, held at Virginia Beach. Team members were Brandon Vaughan, Chuck Curry, Johnny Moretz, Ryan Crutchfield and John Smith. The Squad also placed second for Best Appearing Rescue Truck, second in the Basic Light Rescue and third in the Modular Ambulance Vehicle Extrication.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department won the Southside Virginia Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Park View jumped up to play undefeated AAA Colonial Heights and gave the team a tough game before falling 20-14. Colonial Heights scored the game-clinching touchdown with 4:13 to play. PV defensive end Raheem Hayes got the Dragons on the scoreboard when he picked up a shanked punt and returned it 40 yards for the score. PV's other score came in the third quarter on a 24-yard pass from Will Thompson to Daveon Gregory.
Trey Tanner kicked the game winning 25-yard field goal and later intercepted an Isle of Wight Academy pass to help seal the 10-7 victory.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful.
