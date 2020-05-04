Letter to the Editor: Counterpoint

To the Editor:
In his April 22 letter to the editor David Jones accused the governor of doing more harm to Virginia’s economy than any politician since Thaddeus Stevens. As a historian of the nineteenth century I would like to state that I agree that the economy was harmed in the 1860s and is being harmed now. However, the “harm” Stevens did to the economy was ending slavery and preventing slaveholders from re-enslaving black Virginians. Today the governor has asked us to stay at home to prevent the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. I hope your readers will agree with me that both are worthy goals.
Amanda White Gibson

