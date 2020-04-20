First, let me explain. April is a five-week month and I am tired. Yes, this man who sits at home every day and only goes out sparingly is tired of doing nothing. So, I am going to do something different – I am going to skip next week and not have a column for that fifth week. Okay, my conscious is bothering me, so guess I will have to tell you the truth. Somehow, I got my weeks mixed up and am using the fifth week this week. Sorry, readers, I admit I am getting old.
However, I did go outside Friday afternoon and pulled weeds out of the flower garden and then put out the one bag of mulch that I had left over in the garage. One bag was not enough, of course, but I spread the mulch sparingly, making sure to cover the roots of the Iris that have buds getting ready to flower soon.
I decided to share the first two days of my Self-isolation Quarantine Diary.
My first day – Hey, this isn't so bad after all, and I have enough food and wine to last me a month! However, when I pulled up to the cashier with my shopping cart full of wine bottles, I got a funny look from the cashier. For a minute I got a feeling she though I was an alcoholic.
Day 2 – I just opened my eighth bottle of wine. You know, that cashier might have known me better than I thought, because now I fear my wine supply might not last. And, that might explain why I got my weeks of research mixed up and I have to skip next week's column. Oh well, as I get ready to start on my ninth bottle, CHEERS!
And as a parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! .. But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
x x x x x
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Mr. C. G. Patterson was elected President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
The Chase City Fortnightly Club was organized in 1902 with 18 women members. In 1930, there were seven of those original members still active in the club. Mrs. Shelton H. Short Jr. was President.
A fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the Masonic Lodge at Smith's Cross Roads.
The Crews-Epperson-Puryear American Legion Post in South Hill had a successful membership drive as 73 veterans signed up, increasing the membership to 155 members.
The South Hill population in 1930 was listed at 1,405 residents, an increase of 30.8 per cent over 1929.
1940 – Mrs. Charles H. Moseley was elected President of the South Hill Garden Club.
Virginia Nanny was named Valedictorian and Jack Lumpkin, Salutatorian, of the graduation class of South Hill High School.
Mrs. Robert L. Hines was elected President of the South Hill P.-T.A.
1950 – South Hill High School will observe May Day on Friday, May 5. “Lib” Boswell will serve as Queen and Billy Doyle as King.
Mr. C. E, Wall of South Hill opened a new Bus Line to view the construction progress on Buggs Island Dam.
Waverly Wheeler was hired as Player-Manager of the South Hill Baseball Club that will participate in the six-team Southside Baseball League. Teams signed up were Blackstone, Chase City, Crewe, Jarratt, La Crosse and South Hill.
The Junior-Senior Classes of La Crosse High School will present the play, “Hobgoblin House” on April 28. The cast included: Rainey Piercy, Anne King Daniel, Edith Mae Bottoms, Anne Ferrell, John Stuart Curtis, J. T. Taylor, Iris Dale Walker, Clarence Baisey, Mara Anna Crutchfield, Parker Neal, Edward Lee Matthews and Pauline Ridout.
1960 – Three local Army Reservists won individual honors in the 80th Regiment Indoor Pistol Matches firing automatic .22-caliber pistols with a 300-point total score. First Lieutenant Malcomb Crawford of South Hill, First Place with a 288 score; Sergeant First Class Frank L. Nanney Jr. of South Hill, Second Place with a 266 score and Dave Dunn of Baskerville, Third Place with a 242 score.
Mrs. Henry Cook was elected President of the Hillcrest Garden Club.
1970 – Teddy Wishnewski won the Spoke Award of the Year in the South Hill Jaycee Chapter. M. G. Walker won the Speak-Up Award in the South Hill Chapter and then won Second Place in the Region Six Contest. Jim Sycks won the Spark Plug Award in the local chapter.
Marine Gunnery Sergeant John H. Cole Jr. of South Hill was promoted to the grade of Warrant Officer.
Lewis Crowder of Chase City received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Chase City Jaycee Chapter.
Mary Pitts Montgomery of South Hill and a freshman at Averett College in Danville, led her team to the best record in school history, 19-1. She averaged 11 points per game and had high scores of 20 and 21 points.
Benny George hurled a 2-hitter and had 14 strike outs in a 6-0 win over Greensville. Thomas Minor went 3-for- 4 with 3 RBI and Nickie Cleaton went 2-for- 4 with 2 RBI.
1980 – Members of Hillcrest Garden Club provided 100 potted plants for distribution to CMH patients as part of their “Garden Therapy.”
The Rev. H. Kendall Hastings of Boydton accepted a call to serve as Pastor of the Dolphin Baptist Church.
Douglas Bugg of South Hill joined the staff of Farm Credit as a Field Representative. He previously had worked for Burlington Industries for 22 years.
Monty Rainey of South Hill fired a four-under par 68 to set a new course record at Tanglewood Shores Golf and Country Club, near Bracey. Rainey's record included one eagle, three birdies and just one bogey. Rainey held the previous low round of 70 set the previous summer.
1990 – John Feild was named Resource Manager at John H. Kerr Reservoir. He had 25 years of service to the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Emmett M. Bottoms was honored on his retirement from the Virginia Department of Highways after 29 years of service.
The Rev. Dr. Ulysses S. Ross of Littleton, N. C., was installed as Pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Lawrenceville.
Ruth Mansfield and South Hill Mayor Earl Horne cut the ribbon to open Hair by Mansfield located on North Mecklenburg Ave.
Mrs. Maude Pegram of Brunswick County was appointed by Gov. Douglas Wilder to the Board of Cosmetology at the Virginia Department of Commerce.
2000 – Evans D. Tanner of La Crosse died April 23 at the age of 70. He was President of La Crosse Candy Company, a former member of La Crosse Town Council, and a civic leader. He was an Army veteran, serving overseas in France during the Korean War.
John Dennier of Boy Scout Troop 721 of Lawrenceville received an Eagle Scout Award in a ceremony at Lawrenceville Baptist Church.
Park View's Benny George hurled a 2-hitter and struck out 13 in a 5-1 victory over Greensville.
Brunswick Academy remained undefeated at 10-0 with a 12-1 win over Faith Christian Academy. Tony Phillips threw a 1-hitter while striking out 9 batters. James Randolph went 4-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBI, Owen Tomlinson was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, and Clint Thomas was 2-for-5.
2010 – BGF Industries recognized John Messick for 20 years of service.
Former Brunswick High School and UNC football standout, E. J. Wilson, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League in the fourth round.
Brunswick High's Joshua Barmoy gave up only one run and struck out eight batters in five innings as the Bulldogs defeated Park View 16-6.
Hollie Crickenburg of Bluestone High School accepted an Athletic Scholarship to play softball at Division II Lee-McRae in Banner Elk, N. C.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.