Here I sit again, and the coronavirus news is still bad. I have been watching the reports of certain counties around the state as far as how many cases of coronavirus have developed. At first, the cases in Mecklenburg County had been low to moderate. However, for the past three weeks the number of cases in the county have been shooting up at a fast pace. Two weeks ago, the number of cases here was at 14. Last week they shot up to 25 cases. Well, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, the number of confirmed cases had jumped to 53. Thankfully, at 10:30 Sunday morning the number of active cases was still at 53.
This is getting to be a little scarry. Like a lot of seniors, we old folks don't have a lot going for us as far as a defense. I was talking to a gentleman, on the telephone, last week and he admittd he was very concerned because he is old, too, even though he is younger than me. But he commented that when he was younger he had leukemia and is subject to catching viruses.
I have sympathy with him and can relate to his concern. Also being in the “age” population that has to be of concern, I am also a diabetic and as a result I am in “those of age and diabetes” that makes it hard to fight off any virus. But, hey, I am striving to have a positive attitude and I stay quarantined as much as possible.
Although the number of positive cases of COVID-19 have swelled to 53 cases in Mecklenburg County, there is one positive outlook – there have been no cases – zero – that have caused any deaths. Now that is something worth shouting about!
HOORAY!!!
As always, be safe, be healthy and PRAY.
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The Boydton High School debate duo of Ethel Creedle and Lorene Bland won the Meklenburg County Championship with 15 points. Francis Grant of South Hill won the Public Speaking Contest. Joseph Reed of La Crosse won the Boys Reading and James Lambert of La Crosse won the Boys Declamation.
1940 – Meklenburg County obtained its first fully accreditted State Licemde Aiport in Finchley. J. A. Creedle and Worth Daily were proprietors.
Stephen E. Watkins Sr., President of the South Hill Rotary Club, was appointed a sergeant-at-arms for the 187th Rotary District Conferance to be held at The Chamberlin, Old Point Comfort.
South Hill High School defeated La Crosse High in a 4-2 game of left-handed pitchers. Babe Freeman of South Hill was the wining pitcher, striking out 16 batters. Kirkland was the loser for La Crosse.
The South Hill Volunteers defeated the Boydton Town Team 6-4. Piland pitched for South Hill while Eubank and Elam shared the pitching for Boydton. Harry Mewborn Sr. and Edgar Evans had 3 hits each for South Hill.
1950 – South Hill Town Council passed a resolution establishing The South Hill Planning Commission to make recommendations to council members. Members elected to a 4-year term on the Commission were Monroe Glass, Frank D. Holloway, James A. Armistead, Rev. Oscar E. Northen and B. Hillsman Warren.
Betty Jean Watkins was elected President of the Hillcrest Junior Garden Club.
1960 – Yipee!! Remember when we had 3c Postage Stamps. Well, that became a thing of the past as the new 4c Water Conservarion Postage Stamp went on sale at post offices this week. The stamp, printed in three colors, depicted a drop of water falling from a leaf.
Phillip A. Wihite, of Richmond, American Legion Department Commander for Virginia, spoke to members of American Legion Post 79 of South Hill, on Wednesday.
1970 – Eight young ladies were contestants for the Miss Meklenburg County Title. The Pageant was set for May 9 at Bluestone Senior High School, under the sponsorship of the Clarksville Jaycees. Contestants were: Kathy Cabaniss of Chase City, Terry O'Stean of Boydton, Sandra Magann of Chase City, Susan Newman of Union Level, Chrys Taylor of Clarksville, Judi Connelly of South Hill, Shirley Stebbins of Clarksville and Elaine Magann of Chase City.
Thomas W. Leggett, Administrator of Community Memorial Hospital, South Hill, was elected to the Board of Directors of Blue Cross of Virginia.
South Hill Cub Scout Pack 456 held a Pinewood Derby with each car being carved by the Cub Scout with the help of his father. Winners were Eric Weaver and his father-in-law, Dr. Burnley McTyre, First Place; Steve Whittermore and his father, Charles, Second; and Andy Soyars and his father, Jimmy, Third.
Marine Corporal Joseph L. Jones, of South Hill, was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service in combat operations in Vietnam.
Wayne Nichols Bagley, of Lunenburg County, was promoted to Specialist Four while serving in Vietnam.
Doug Crawford, Park View's 6-9 center, was chosen to the All-American Team by “The All-American Report.” Sharp shooting teammate Nickie Cleaton was named to the Honorable Mention Team. The two all-stars led Park View to a 19-2 record for the year.
1980 – Rebecca Grace Weaver, 18, of South Hill, was crowned Miss South Hill in the Junior Woman's Club-sponsored Pageant. First Runner-Up was Tamlyn Renee Harris, 18. Cynthia Lynn Bing, 18, won the Miss Congeniality Award.
Stephanie Hope Ceeedle was chosen Little Miss South Hill and Jason Scott Hill was selected Little Mister South Hill.
Joe Farris was appointed Mecklenburg County Extension Agent in Agronomy by the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors.
Dr. Steve Childrey, of Chase City, was named Medical Examiner for Mecklenburg County by the Board of Supervisors.
Two area women won writing awards from the Virginia Press Women Association – Claire Locks of The South Hill Enterprise and Gay Neale, a Brunswick County free-lance writer.
Mrs. Mary E. Dugger, of Brodnax, was honored with Life Membership in the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs.
Andy Piercy gave Park View an early lead with a 3-run homer in the first inning and Kirk Edens added a 2-run homer in the second inning for a 5-1 lead, but it didn't hold up as Bluestone rallied to win the game, 18-9.
1990 – Mrs. Gretchen L. Rogers, of Farmville, was named Chairman of the Southside Virginia Community College Board and Jimmie Keith Crowder, of South Hill, was named Vice-Chairman.
Hazel and Rozelia Hartsfield of Palmer Springs were nominated Family of the Year 1990 by The Black Family Strateging in the Twenty-First Century.
The Crisis Center opened at 207 North Main Street, Lawrenceville. Dr. R. N. Bradley was Director, Mirand Ruffin was Associate Director and Gracie Epps, Receptionist.
The Park View Dragons defeated Central of Lunenburg 4-1 in the second game of a double-header, losing the first game 5-1. Chad Barbour got the win for the Dragons. Darrell Wilkins went 2-for 2 at the plate.
Chris Redmond pitched a 2-hitter as Brunswick Academy defeated St. Vincent's 10-0.
2000 – Pamela Newsom was crowned Junior Miss South Hill 2000. Kimberly Winn was First Runner-Up and Tina Hostetter was Second Runner-Up.
Amber Moore was named Little Miss South Hill and Brandon Wells was named Little Mr. South Hill.
Bruce Hawkins of BGF Industries was honored for 24 years of employment. Sheila Baskerville and Maxine Jones had 17 years each.
Kimberly Jackson was promoted to Assistant Vice-President of the South Hill Branch Office of Benchmark Bank.
Debbie R. Edmonds resigned from Lawrenceville Town Council due to health reasons.
Park View defeated Bluestone 5-4 as Benny George hurled a 4-hitter.
Brunswick Academy defeated St. Vincent's 30-3. James Joyner went 5-for-5 at the plate with 3 RBI. Owen Tomlinson had a 2-run homer and James Randolph was 2-for-5, including a home run.
2010 – Dr. James Thornton, current Superintendent of Cumberland County Public Schools, was named Superintendent of Mecklenburg County Public Schools. He will begin his duties here on July 1.
Tanisha Terry was Prom Queen at Bluestone Senior High School and Devonte Saunders was Prom King.
Park View senior Cody Walker had a strong effort on the mound in a 5-1 win over Greensville. He allowed just five hits and struck out eight.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meanginful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
