What, oh what do I write about this week? I'm tired of writing about the COVID-19 Virus. I'm also tired of writing about my health. Let me make it short by saying my health officials have gotten my blood-sugar under control. Seven of my last nine readings have been 114 or below. Yippee!!!
But here I sit, wondering out loud what to write about. So I attribute this column to my wife, Barbara. She suggested I write about some of the positive infrastructure going on in South Hill. So, here goes.
The town has been very busy working on replacing water lines.
And even though the town employees are not doing the actual work, you can't help but notice the new pavement on many of the streets in town. It has made a definite improvement to driving conditions. Thank you.
And even though the COVID-19 Virus has limited the openings, or operations, of many businesses, there are still several small, family-type businesses that have opened and are hopeful they can survive. Good luck.
Then, there is the positive looks to the Chamber of Commerce building on South Mecklenburg Ave., although the major changes are to the sides of the building. The inside of the Chamber Offices are still a work in progress.
Let's help out, not only these new businesses, but all of our local businesses as they need the support of local people to keep afloat.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Mr. J. H. Morgan was appointed Principal of La Crosse High School by the Mecklenburg County School Board.
Population of Mecklenburg County Towns were listed according to the new 1930 census. Only La Crosse and South Hill had gains. Boydton, 402, down from 457; Chase City, 1,588, down from 1,648; Clarksville, 703, down from 725; La Crosse, 427, up from 320; and South Hill, 1,405, up from 1,074.
The population of Brodnax was 365, up from 320; and Lawrenceville was 1,629, up from 1,439.
The population of Kenbridge was 753, up from 543 and Victorian, 1,568 up from 1,455.
The Rev. J. G. Blalock resigned as Pastor of the La Crosse Baptist Church.
1940 – John B. Yearman of Appomattox was transferred to South Hill by the Virginia Public Service Company.
Boydton split a double-header with Brosville of Danville, winning the first game 11-4 and then losing the second game, 7-2. In the win, catcher Clark of Boydton had a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a home run, a triple, and two doubles.
South Hill defeated Townsville 3-2 as southpaw Rudy Kirkland allowed just two hits. Edgar Evans led La Crosse at the plate by scoring the first run and later driving in the other two runs with a triple. Woodrow Evans had three hits and Jack Rainey and Edgar Evans had two hits each.
1950 – Mr. H. K. Peckham announced he was opening a garment operation in La Crosse. He was already installing sewing machines and expected to gradually increase equipment and operators to reach a work force of 75.
George P. Taylor, formerly of Richmond, became associated with Lorene Mill Company in South Hill, where he will join his brother, W. R. Taylor.
1960 – Frank Robinson of East End High School was ranked the Top Student of a Forestry School Workshop sponsored by the State Board of Education and Virginia Forestry Service.
James R. Elam of Baskerville was appointed a member of the Farmers Home Administration County Committee.
1970 – Benjamin M. Evans Jr., a native of South Hill, was promoted to Assistant Resident Engineer at Williamsburg by the Virginia Department of Highways.
Kenneth E. Dawson, President of Southside Virginia Community College, announced that the new college that is opening to students for the first time in September will offer a wide range of educational opportunities.
First Federal Savings and Loan of Lynchburg announced the official opening of the new Branch Office in South Hill will be held July 27. Branch Manager was Bobby Boswell and the Advisory Board consisted of James Boddie, C. G. Butts, C. W. Cleaton and S. E. Hubbard.
Miss Margaret Cabiness of Alberta was elected Homecoming Queen by the student body of Saint Paul's College, Lawrenceville.
United States Air Force Staff Sergeant Melvin Jeffers of Rt. 1, South Hill, was serving at Tuy Hoa Air Base, Vietnam. He was serving with the 31st Supply Squadron for Air Operations in Southeast Asia.
1980 – Mrs. Sarah Perkinson of La Crosse was honored at a retirement luncheon for her 27 years of service at La Crosse Sportswear.
South Hill Mayor Harry S. Montgomery Jr. was questioning the preliminary census figures for 1980. He appointed a 3-man committee of Joe Keesee, Mickey Piercy and Robert West to review the census data. Other local town governments in Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties were also objecting to the preliminary census count.
The Tanglewood Land Company of Bracey repeated as Champions of the Walter Hagen Cancer Golf Tournament after they shot a 17-under-par 126 to tie with Farmers Foods of Chase City. The Tanglewood Land team won on a match of score cards. Team members consisted of Buzzie Adams, Chipper Watson, C. B. Matthews and Stan Smith. The Farmers Food team consisted of Jackie Thomasson, Baxter Huss, Johnny Farmer and Mike Pratt.
1990 – Sherry Harris of Boydton was sworn in as South Hill's first On-Line Woman Police Officer. She previously worked for three years as a Dispatcher in South Hill.
Samuel E. Hubbard of South Hill and Oscar Tate were honored on their retirement after serving for many years on the Board of the Southside Planning District Commission.
The Park View Senior High FFA Chapter won its fifth consecutive Area Soils Judging Championship. Team members were John Walker, First Place overall; Brian Tanner, Second Place overall; David Stewart, Third Place overall and John Malone, Fourth Place overall.
Terrance A. Walker of South Hill was presented the first S. Russell Wilson Scholarship Fund.
Lewis R. Rash was installed as Fire Chief of the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department. Fireman Jody Turner was chosen “Firefighter of the Year.”
Army Sergeant Keith R. Mason of Freeman arrived for duty in West Germany where he was a Field Artillery Supervisor.
The Bevell/Carson Grocery Team won First Place in Division 1 in the Walter Hagen Cancer Golf Tournament with a 16-under-par 56 over the par 72 layout of the Mecklenburg Country Club Golf Course. Team members were Dane Bevell, Blaine Lenhart, John D. Bevell and Oscar Fields.
Dannie Simmons of Mecklenburg County won his 79th Trophy since 1980 in a horseshoe pitching tournament at Whittle's Mill.
2000 – Michael Waters and Calvin Holmes were sworn in by Mayor Earl Horne as new South Hill Police Officers.
Rosser Wells was installed as Fire Chief of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department.
Mrs. Sarah Pratali was recognized as the Outstanding Sales Associate for both the South Hill and Emporia Offices for the second quarter by Century 21, Clary and Associates, Inc.
A ribbon cutting for the opening of the new Rt. 58 Bypass of the Town of South Hill was set for Aug. 2.
BGF Industries honored employees with 15 or more years of service: Delois Kersey, 24 years; Gerald Jones, 16; Kenneth Tudor, 16; Veronica Ogburn, 16.
2010 – Dr. Kim F. Evans was hired as the new Assistant Supervisor of Instruction for Mecklenburg County Public Schools. Michael Camden was hired as the new Director of New Beginnings.
Rosemont Vineyard and Winery's 2007 Meritage Wine took “Best in Show” during the Sixth Annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine competition that included 110 wineries.
Citizens Community Bank in South Hill announced three promotions: Holly S. Blackwell to Assistant Vice-President and South Hill Office Manager; John S. “Sep” Evans Jr. to Vice-President and Branch Administrator; and Kim E. Ivey to Vice-President and Senior Branch Manager in the North Carolina Region.
Randolph Hite, co-owner of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory of South Hill, was elected to a one-year term on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
