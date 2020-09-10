On my mind: A loud shout goes out to Hampden-Sydney College

I would like to boast this week about Hampden-Sydney College, a school that I attended for two years (1952-54) before dropping out to help my Father, who operated a printing plant as well as a weekly newspaper – The South Hill Enterprise. At that time I was the only pressman available and sometimes worked seven days a week.
But wait a minute, that is not why I want to boast about H-SC, which is a small college located just a few miles south of Farmville. I received an e-mail from the alumni director at H-SC informing me of the following.
THE PRINCETON REVIEW has recognized Hampden-Sydney College as a top college in its 2021 edition of its college guide, The Best 386 Colleges. Hampden-Sydney received high marks in eight categories, including three in the top five, as follows.
No. 2 – Best Alumni Network.
No. 5 – Best College Library.
No. 5 – Most Active Student Government.
No. 14 – Best Schools for Internships.
No. 14 – Most Politically Active Students.
No. 15 – Future Rotarians and DAR.
No. 19 – Happiest Schools.
No. 22 – Impact Schools.
Wow. I think that is very impressive for a small college (all Male) in Southside Virginia.
And, it is a great school with a great reputation. A lot of boys, or young men, from Southside Virginia have attended and many went into the medical or law fields. And at least two from the South Hill area – myself and Ben Bowers of Baskerville went into the newspaper field. Bowers, who was my fraternity brother, ended up at a North Carolina daily and of course I ended up at a weekly in the South Hill Enterprise.
And, as my usual parting shot with the pandemic: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Hiram Wall of South Hill, recently named Mecklenburg County Chairman of the Drought Relief Committee, met with members to discuss a preliminary survey and also to prepare a report of local drought conditions.
Mr. H. W. Nash, secretary of the Mecklenburg County Fair, announced that despite drought conditions, the Mecklenburg County Fair would be held in the fall.
1940 – Mrs. Albert L. Jeffreys of Chase City was elected Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Red Cross Chapter.
The South Hill Volunteers won game three of a 5-game series against Boydton, 8 to 5 . For South Hill, Woodrow Evans hit a 2-run homer, Rudy Kirkland hit a triple, and having two hits each were Lloyd Allen, Jack Rainey and Newton.
Mrs. E. L. Toone was elected President of the Boydton Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
1950 – Jack M. Rainey was elected Commander of South Hill American Legion Post 79.
Mecklenburg County Public Schools will finally consolidate for the 2021-22 school year. But would you believe that in 1950, A. B. Haga, School Superintendent, was talking to clubs about possible school consolidation.
Jarratt won the Southside League Playoffs over La Crosse, 4 games to 1.
1960 – Co-Captains for the Park View Dragons 1960 football team will be Thomas E. Jones, fullback, and Dan Blalock, center. The team will have 14 returning lettermen.
1970 – Four youth from South Hill presented a Folk Music Christmas Program at the South Hill United Methodist Church. Participants were Leslie Lambert, Buddy Morris, Katrinka Richards and Keith Crowder.
Stuart Taylor of Park View ran for 24 yards to the 1-yard, and then scored on the next play and then the defense did the rest as the Dragons defeated Rustburg 10-0. Donald Curtis and Peter Webb tackled Quarterback Gary Garner in the end zone in the second quarter for the final score. The Park View defense kept Rustburg bottled up all night as thy had just 34 yards rushing.
1980 – South Hill Mayor Harry S. Montgomery Jr. was selected by the South Hill Jaycees to be the Grand Marshal of the South Hill Harvest Festival Parade to be held Sept. 27.
South Hill's new Mayor Siscle H. Raines started his first meeting of South Hill Town Council by accepting a new American Flag from Commander Elmo Crutchlow of the South Hill-La Crosse VFW Post 7166,
Mrs. Barbara G. Nanney was elected Vice-Mayor by the South Hill Town Council.
Mrs. Gay Currie was named Director of the Southside Office of Aging in Lawrenceville.
Clayton Ferguson of Lawrenceville took over as Operator of the Lawrenceville Livestock Market.
Jane Mack of Richmond won the Brunswick Ladies 10th Invitational Golf Tournament. Becky Ford placed Second and Deborah Dawson, Third.
1990 – La Crosse native Lawrence Clary was appointed the new Sheriff of Mecklenburg County by Mecklenburg Circuit Court Judge Charles L. McCormick III.
Dr. Rex Rusterholz opened a Dental Practice at 119 South Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill.
Mr. J. W. (Jack) Ogburn of Kenbridge died September 7. Mr. Ogburn was a World II Veteran and was an advertising representative of the South Hill Enterprise for over 23 years.
Staff Sergeant Herbert W. Gillis, a native of Brunswick County, was deployed to Saudi Arabia with the 24th Mechanical Division.
Lenwood Conner Jr. of South Hill won the Senior Boys' Class “A” Horseshoe Tournament for the 5th straight year.
The Brunswick Academy Vikings were undefeated and unscored on after defeating Southampton Academy 19-0. Craig Grizzard scored on a 1-yard run, Willie Townsend scored on a 69-yard run and Brad Farmer scored on a 15-yard run. The BA defense, however, held Southampton Academy to just 25 total yards.
Bryant Reese and guest Glen Bugg shot a two-day total of 62-61 – 123 on the par 71 layout at the South Hill Country Club Member-Guest Golf Tournament. C. B. Matthews and guest Stan Smith placed Second with a 67-60 – 127 score. Morris Wells and guest Tommy Hite placed Third with 65-63 – 128.
2000 – South Hill Town Council, by unanimous vote, changed the name of the Town Park on East Danville St. to Centennial Park.
Mr. W. P. Hudgins was elected Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors and Dan Tanner was elected Vice-Chairman.
Southside Virginia Community College honored several area employees with long years of service. 25 years – Rhina Jones of Bracey and Jennifer Allman of La Crosse; 20 years – Ben George of South Hill; and 15 years -- Toni Lambert of Brodnax.
2010 – Paul David Powers opened His Way Inn Ministries, International, at 120 South Hill Avenue as a new Counseling Center.
Southside Virginia Community College honored several area employees with long years of service. 35 years – Rhina Jones of Bracey; 30 years – Ben George of South Hill; 20 years – Louise Ogburn of South Hill, Elsa Hawkins of Lawrenceville and Crystal Jones of South Hill; 15years – Felica Omick of Lawrenceville and Kellie Bishop of South Hill.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
