He's back . . . that's me, of course.
I enjoyed my week off, although it is probably the first time I have had a week off and we did not go anywhere. It did get a little like being tied up. I know the Governor said not to leave your house, but I could not help it. I went outside twice to go into the backyard and put out some water and bird seed. I couldn't help it, I found myself looking over my shoulder to see if the police were watching. Not seeing anyone, I got brave enough to stay out and cut down and clean out some trash that I had been waiting for some warm weather to tackle. It was so much that had overgrown, that it took me two days to clear it out. (Okay, I fudged a little, it was really more like three hours each day.)
However, it felt good to be out “in the jungle” and feeling like I had really accomplished a little.
Then another day Barbara and I really got brave and drove out to Palmer Springs and cut over to Route 4 and drove across John H. Kerr Dam and back to South Hill. I did see some people out, working in the yard or just walking. I did see one man cleaning his pool so it would be ready for warmer weather and not as much wind.
But then, as we approached the Dam, there were quite a number of people at one of the beaches.
So, as a parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! .. But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Four of five towns in Mecklenburg County showed an increase in population from the 1920 census. Chase City was the only loser, dropping to 1,583 compared to 1,680 in 1920. Boydton had an increase of 35 persons to 780 residents; Clarksville had an increase of 54 to 780; La Crosse had an increase of 103 to 427; and South Hill had an increase of 331 to 1,405 residents.
“Apple Blossom Time,” a three-act comedy was presented May 2 by the senior class of South Hill High School. The cast included: Roger Grant, Emmett Pointer, John Pitzinger, William Trimm, Samuel Dortch, Agnes Mason, Patsy Gayle, Elizabeth Betts, Rosalie Wartman, Geraldine Clayton, Hazel Martin, and Nancy Reekes.
The Buckhorn Senior Class presented a 3-act comedy, “Poor Father,” on May 2. The cast included: Henley Morgan, Charles Johnson, Cornelius Burns, Jack Wells, Wesley Holmes, James Elam, Mildred Roberts, Marjorie Yancey, Mamie Burns, Vivian Stovall, Dell Stovall and Ruth Carter.
Virginia Warehouse burned to the ground in South Hill on May 2. The fire was discovered about 10:30 pm by students returning home from the final practice of the senior class play.
1940 – Virginia Featherston and Martha Evans, both of Meredithville, won First Place and Second Place, respectively, in a Beauty Contest held at Lochleven High School in Lunenburg County.
Tom Russell was named Valedictorian and Jim Cook, Salutatorian for the La Crosse High School graduation class.
The J. P. Bailey Co. opened a 5c to $1.00 Store on West Dancille Street in South Hill on May 4.
Copley McLean of South Hill was elected Secretary-Treasurer of the Student Body at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
The South Hill Town basebal team, The Volunteers, rolled to a 20-3 victory over Warrenton, N.C. South Hill did its real damage in seventh and eighth innings. Jack Rainey went 4-for-6 while Coleman Allen, W. Evans, Earl Warren and Perk Smelley had three hits each. Harry Mewborn, Lloyd Allen, Flint Nichols and Lawrence Pyland had two hits each. Pyland also pitched a 3-hitter for the win.
1950 – Frank Holloway of South Hill turned down an opportunity to become Manager of the National Life Insurance office in Richmond and, instead, announced he will remain in South Hill to be with his family, friends and loyal customers of Crowder & Holloway Insurance.
Tommy Witten, 16, of Brodnax and a senior at Lawrenceville High School, won one of the major scholarships to attend the University of Richmond.
Weston G. Allen, a chemist and food nutritionist, was hired by the Alberta Mills of Alberta.
Mrs. Herman Wall was installed as President of the South Hill Garden Club.
1960 – Six people from South Hill were among 27 Catholics Confirmed at St. Catherine's Catholic Church from Clarksville, South Boston and South Hill. Presiding was His Exelcellancy The Most Reverend Bishop Hodges of Richmond. There were eight Priests in attendance to the Bishop. Confirmed from South Hill were Carmen Ramsey, Robert Ramsey, Robert Saunrese, Larry Santore, Carl Gude and Mrs. Gude.
Mrs. J. C. Jessup was elected to a two-year term as President of the South Hill Garden Club.
Dorothy Copps and Mary Hudgins were Co-Valedictorians and Bertha Pettus, Salutatorian, of the East End High School Graduation Class.
Park View defeated Bluestone 6-0 behind the strong pitching of Mike Willis. Hitting RBI singles were Marvin Crutchfield, Randy Jones, Jesse Poythress and James Martin. Later, the Dragons defeated Kenbridge, 2-1. Poythress came in to pitch the final four innings of scoreless ball to get the win. Lewis Wells scored in the bottom of the third on a single by Bobby Dale “Pepper” Pulley to tie the game 1-1. Pulley then scored in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Crutchfield.
1970 – W. R. Grace Company, a fertilizer plant located on South Lunenburg Ave. in South Hill, was heavenly damaged by a Saturday night fire. However the plant opened for businrss on Monday morning. W. A. Hite, Plant Manager, thanked the firemen and the many people who helped remove the office furniture, records and files while the building was on fire.
Miss Margaret L. Brown of La Crosse, Sweetheart of the ROTC Band at Virginia State College, was named “Miss National ROTC Band Association Queen for the 1970-71 School Year”.
Mrs. Betty Forbes was re-elected President of the Clarksville Business and Professional Woman's Club.
The Mecklenburg 4-H Livestock Judging Team won the East Central Contest. Eddie Callahan was the high individual scorer. Dave Clark placed third, Mike Greene, sixth and Mickey Piercy, ninth.
Benny George got his fourth win as the Dragons defeated Bluestone 9-0. George pitched a 4-hitter over the six innings he pitched. Nickie Cleaton and Thomas Minor had two hits each. Jack Haskins had only one hit but he scored three runs.
1980 – Siscle H. Raines, a retired Sergeant with the Virginia State Police, won the South Hill Mayor's race. Steve Watkins, James A. Butts III and Kenneth Mecham won Town Council seats.
William Chidester was elected Mayor of La Crosse in an uncontested run. L. W. Perkinson and A. S. Wright won Town Council seats. The third seat ended in a tie between Robert Reese and Ernest Turner with 59 votes each. County Clerk Nat Hutcheson explained that after canvassing the ballots, if the two were still tied, then a drawing out of a hat would determine the winner.
In Brodnax, R. H. Dugger III was re-elected Mayor. Winning Town Council seats were L. P. Dugger, W. B. Moseley Jr., G. W. Baird, S. M. Waller Sr., E. A Pierce, Y. D. Wright and S. M. Waller Jr.
Mrs. Louise N. Ogburn was installed as President of the South Hill Business and Professional Woman's Club.
Mrs. Virginia Boswell was installed as President of Alpha Pi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Re-elected Governor of the South Hill Moose Lodge was W. O. Hines
Randolph Jones was honored as Boss of the Year by the Lawrenceville Jaycees. Others honored were Kenneth Daniel, Outstanding Rescue Squad Member; Catherine Cheely, Outstanding Young Educator; Thomas Edmunds, Outstanding Young Farmer; and Jimmy Smith, Outstanding Young Firemen.
Patsy Ellis, Owner/Operator of Patsy's Beauty Shop, opened on Highway No. 1, north of South Hill.
Mrs. Susie Mays of Dolphin celebrated her 100th birthday.
Cotton Watson and son, Chipper, of South Hill Country Club, won the Piedmont Section
2-Man Format Golf Tournament with a 4-under par played over two days at the Emporia Country Club.
Park View defeated Brunswick 9-8 as Lynn Mills drove in brother Mike Mills in the eighth inning.
1990 – John M. Cook Jr., James C. Feggins, Leroy Sasser, John H. Crowder Jr. and William T. Doyle were elected to South Hill Town Council.
Mrs. Barbara G. Nanney was installed as President of Alpha Pi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International.
Mrs. Georgia Shoop was honored as “Employee of the Year” by Peebles Department Store in South Hill.
Six Charter Members of the South Hill Woman's Club were present to observe the 50th Anniversary of the club – Mrs. Horace Clarke, Mrs. C. H. Crowder, Mrs. Ben Evans, Miss Delphine Hatch and Mrs. W. D. Moody.
Air Force Airman Katrina D. Alexander of Route 1, Palmer Springs, arrived for duty in South Korea. She is a 1989 graduate of Park View High School.
David L. Blount defeated 20-year veteran Lawrenceville Mayor E. Norman Doyle by two votes.
In Alberta, elected to Town Council were Vernon Edmonds, Suzanne Horne, Bernice Martindale and Melissa King.
Vickie Tyler, of Brunswick Senior High, was named a Mason Scholar by George Mason University. With the award goes a full four-year scholarship.
Dr. Wendy Nash was installed as President of Town and Country Garden Club, Lawrenceville.
2000 – South Hill Mayor Earl Horne was re-elected in a contested race against Charles M. Taylor.
La Crosse Mayor Bob Tanner was re-elected in an uncontested race.
In Alberta, Melissa Parrish, a 10-year member on Town Council, was rlevted Mayor over Donald Nuttalle.
Charles Reamy was elected Mayor of Boydton in an uncontested race.
Willie M. Jiggetts of South Hill died May 3 at age 87. He was a former South Hill Businessman and a former 18-year member of the Mecklenburg County School Board.
Sara Katherine Bordsen of South Hill was named Valedictorian of Kenston Forest School, Blackstone.
2010 – In South Hill elections, Delores Luster and Lillie Feggins-Boone were elected to represent Ward I on South Hill Town Council. Carl L. Sasser, Mike Moody and Gregg Harper were elected in Ward II.
In La Crosse, F. A. Hendrick and Melvin Jiggetts were elected to Town Council.
James A. Hudson Sr. of South Hill died April 30 at age 93. He served 21 years on the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors and was a retired teacher in the Agriculture Departments of East End and Park View Middle Schools.
Pat Hall Franklin and Pamela G. Taylor, both natives of South Hill, were honored at the National Art Education Association Convention. Pat was installed as Vice President of the Southeastern Region and representative on the Executive Board. Pam received the National Higher Education Art Educator of the Year and Virginia Art Educator of the Year awards.
Ryan Mills hurled a 5-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 slaughter rule win over Prince Edward. Mills also drove in three runs on a bases-loaded double.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
