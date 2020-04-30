Letter to the Editor: Bless our Home

To the Editor:
Many of us were raised in Mecklenburg County (I was raised in Brodnax) but do not currently reside there. I personally cherish my upbringing and still call it home. Like all of you, I cherish the times that made it so special. It hurts so much to see see so many lives flipped over right now. As we withstand so much heartache, let us hold fast to the values and experiences that made us who we are. May we all stand in faith in the Almighty. He brought us this far, and He will certainly continue to bring us forward.
I attended Park View Senior High School from 2002 until 2006. During that time, some popular movies came out. One was the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. In one of them, the main character lamented the pain and burden that was on his shoulders; a burden he never asked for and did not want. "I wish none of this had happened," he said. His grandfather-like Gandalf replied with something that I hope we all remember:
"So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for us to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us."
God Bless You and God, Bless our Home.
Jeremy Lambert
Raleigh, NC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.