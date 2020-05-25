What a beautiful weekend; and we needed it too. Especially for All Saints' Episcopal Church in South Hill. First, we (the Veterans Committee of All Saints') had an impressive service following the placing of U. S. Flags on the graves of military veterans at Westview Cemetery near Parker Park.
I did not count how many flags were placed as we broke into groups to get the job done, but it was quite a few. And, it was especially nice to have Bishop Haynes, who drone in Saturday morning from Williamsburg, to help with the ceremony and to talk with us all. The Bishop of the Diocese of Southern Virginia, she said a prayer to get us started. Later, she and Father Terrance Walker led us in an impressive service.
As a committeeman, I was surprised to hear Chairman Mike Shepherd announce to the group that I would be placing the first Flag on the a grave. I was stunned and without thinking, I mumbled out “why me.” And standing beside me, Patricia, Mike's wife and also a committee member, answered “Because you are the oldest member on the committee”.
Wow, I guess you might imagine how large my head got and my chest suddenly swelled. I really felt like I was somebody important. But then I was quickly shot down when two committee members thanked me for my service in World War II. “Whoa, I said. I hope I do not look that old.” Then I explained that when World War II ended I was just 11 years and seven months old.
All that aside, I still was honored to be asked to lay the first, of many, U. S. Flags.
And, as a parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Lucy Wright was named Valedictorian and Emmett Pinter, Salutatorian, of the South Hill Graduation Class.
Mr. H. L. Snead, Manager of Hotel Lincoln, and his brother-in-law, G. H. Brewer of Henderson, N. C., will open a miniature golf course on May 31 on a lot between Clement Buick Co. and the Gulf Service Station on North Mecklenburg Ave.
The South Hill Tobacco Board of Trade elected R. H.Yancey as Vice-President to fill a void after W. H. Paulette Jr. was transferred to Winston-Salem, N. C. J. C. Jessup was elected Secretary-Treasurer.
Vivian Morrisette delivered the Valedictorian address and Ethel Creedle gave the Salutatorian address at the graduation ceremonies of Boydton High School.
Clarksville High School won the Mecklenburg County Baseball Championship behind the great pitching of Elliott and a heavy barrage of hitting to defeat South Hill, 26-0. The victory gave Clarksville a 2-1 edge in the 3-game series.
1940 – Frank D. Holloway of South Hill accepted an appointment as District Manager for the Southern Virginia National Life Insurance Company.
Mrs. E. T. Puller of South Hill was elected Vice-President of the Piedmont District of the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs.
Nelson “Babe” Freeman of South Hill, star southpaw pitcher for South Hill High School, signed to play baseball with Lawrenceville in the Southside Baseball League.
The South Hill Volunteers defeated Kenbridge, 7-2. “Sport” Smelley was the winning pitcher. Egar Evans Harry Mewborn, Jack Rainey and Lloyd Allen had two hits each.
1950 – The Rev. Oscar E. Northern, Minister of the South Hill Baptist Church, was elected President of the South Hill Lions Club.
Miss Myra Keeton of Richmond, a native of South Hill, was chosen “Cover Girl” for the May issue of the “Federal Observer,” a magazine published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Virginia Mae Poythress of La Crosse was elected President of the Mecklenburg Charge Methodist Youth Fellowship.
A new six-team Southside League was set up to begin play. The League was made up of teams from Blackstone, Chase City, Jarratt, La Crosse, Kenbridge and South Hill.
1960 – Jodie Binford was elected President of the South Hill Lions Club.
Robert ., Fogarty Jr. was named Personnel Supervisor of the South Hill and White Sulphur Springs plants of Burlington Industries, Inc.
Park View finished its season as Mike Willis pitched a complete game for an 8-5 victory over Greensville. Bobby Dale “Pepper” Pulley had the game's only home run and he scored three runs.1970 – Paul Norfleet Winn of Skipwith died at age 72. He was a 35-year member of the Mecklenburg County School Board and had announced just two weeks earlier that he was stepping down at the end of the school year. He also was a retired farmer.
Don Greene of Skipwith was elected President of the Bluestone High School P-TA.
The Bracey 4-H Club won the Outstanding Chapter Award for the fifth year in a row. Victor Powell, Extension Agent, presented the Plaque to members Mrs. Lorraine Valentine, Mrs. Anna Cannon and Mrs. Rachel Harris.
Paula Russell was crowned Miss 4-H Queen.
South Hill Golfer C. G. Butts won the Virginia American Legion Golf Tournament played on the par 70 Lake Wright Golf Course, near Norfolk. Butts had rounds of 79 and 76 for the victory. He was runner-up in last year's tourney.
1980 – Mrs. Barbara G. Nanney of South Hill was elected President of the Roanoke River Art Association.
The. Rev. Sterling Watkins Wilkinson of South Hill died May 26 at age 94. He was a retired Methodist Minister, having served churches in Brunswick, Accomack, Hanover, Southampton, Rappahannock and Mecklenburg counties.
James E. Harris announced his retirement at the end of the school year after 41 years in public schools, including his last 17 years as Principal of South Hill Primary School.
Frank Malone was elected President of the South Hill Primary School P-TA.
Gail Spain was elected President of the Park View Junior High School P-TA. Four Life Membership Awards to the P-TA were presented to Rose Thomas, M. G. Walker, James Crute and Fred Clark.
The Winn-Dixie opened May 29 in the Southside Shopping Center, South Hill. Ed Clary was Store Manager
Former Park View baseball standout Jeff Kidd was the designated hitter for James Madison University. He was hitting over .330 and led the team with nine stolen bases.
1990 – Two women and one man were appointed to serve on the Mecklenburg County School Board. Named were Mrs. Jane Jiggetts, South Hill area; Mrs. Ann Martin, Boydton area; and James Hall, La Crosse area.
The La Crosse Post Office held a celebrarion of the 100th Anniversary of the Post Office. Special guests included Jim Cook, who wrote the history of the Post Office; and former Postmasters Ryland Rash of La Crosse and Judy Crowder, Clarkville Postmaster.
Lt. Col. Thomas Minor, U. S. Marine Corps, was promoted to Major and the Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Security Force Company, Jacksonville, Fla. Major Thomas is a native of La Crosse and a 1970 graduate of Park View Senior High School.
Lori Ann Brewer was named Valedictorian and Tori Perkinson, Salutatorian, of the Brunswick Academy Graduation Class.
Dorothy Bowers was awarded a Pin for her 6,500 hours of Volunteer Work at Community Memorial Healthcenter; Josephine Shaw a Pin for 4,500 hours and Betty Bragg a Pin for 3,000 hours.
Chipper Watson and Rosser Wells teamed up to take First Place in the Kerr Lake Bassmasters Tournament.
Bill Dollar of Bracey carded a hole-in-one May 21 at Tanglewood Shores Golf and Country Club. His ace came on the 6th hole, using a 3-iron. He was playing with Bill Becker, Al O'Berry and Don Woodlief.
2000 – Commander Whitney Sherman of the South Hill-La Crosse VFW Post 7166, accepted a plaque for the Second Place Trophy for the Post Color Guard in the Loyalty Day Parade.
Yvonne Ridge was named “Person of the Year” for the VFW Post Auxiliary.
Dot Bowers was honored for over 25,000 Volunteers Hours for the CMH Auxiliary. Beth Parker had10,000 hours.
Steve Lyon was named Youth Pastor of the Ebony Assembly of God.
Shatima Dafonymae Seward was named Valedictorian and Jennifer Rae Harrison, Salutatorian, of the Brunswick Senior High Graduation Class.
Leena Jagdish Patel was named Valedictorian and Lorri Chase Lafoon, Salutatorian, of the Brunswick Academy Graduation Class.
2010 – Cecil R. Hodges was named Legionnaire of the Year of South Hill American Legion Post 79 of South Hill.
American Legion Post 79 honored several people in the Community for their service: Boyd J. Brooks was named Squadron Man of the Year for the Post; Justin Burch was named EMT of the Year of the Southside Rescue Squad; R. N. Puryear was named South Hill Police Officer of the Year; Michael Vaughan was named South Hill Fireman of the Year; and J. A. Smith was named area Virginia State Trooper of the Year.
BGF Industries in South Hill honored four employees who had 17 or more years of employment. They included: Carolyn Jiggetts, 34 years; Virginia Smith, 34 years; Maude Edmonds-Bell, 17 years; and Hugh Johnson, 17 years.
The Prissy Hippie Beauty Shop was moving into its new location at 216 West Atlantic St. in South Hill.
Joseph F. Moore, a native of Brunswick County, retired from Verizon Communications after more than 25 years of service. He was a Human Resources Executive.
Harriet Xianhao Cao of South Hill was named Valedictorian and Emma Lee Stebbings of Blackstone, Salutatorian, of the Kenston Forest School, Blackstone, Graduation Class.
Brunswick Senior High's standout southpaw pitcher, Joshua Barmoy, hurled a two-hitter and struck out 16 batters in a 4-0 win over Nottoway. He also helped his own cause at the plate in going 3-for-3.
