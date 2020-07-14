My, my, what a week. To say the least, it did not go as planned. If you remember, last Wednesday was our 58th Anniversary. Instead of my “great” plans for the day, I was sick as H... and lost 9 pounds for the week. Eight of those pounds came over a four-day period that left me completely wiped out. So, instead of having fun on my anniversary, I was spending four hours in the doctor's office. And it was not just sitting around, instead they were busy working on me for the four hours.
But I must say, Barbara was a real trooper and a valued helper throughout the week. And, as you may have guessed by now, this is going to be a very short column this week. I have another Doctor's appointment this Friday. Hopefully, I will be back on track next week.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The Mecklenburg County School Board set September 10 for the county high schools to open.
1940 – Mr. F. B. Walton, formerly of South Hill, was appointed Principal of Boydton High School.
Townsville defeated the South Hill Volunteers by a 6-2 score on Sunday. Edgar Evans had two hits in the game. Perk Smelley had a two-bagger and Earle Warren and Jack Rainey had one single each.
1950 – Postmaster R. W. Garris reported the South Hill Post Office had hit an all-time high for its fiscal year reaching $339,931.37. Garris said this was an increase of 14% over the year 1948.
Mr. R. H. (Bobby) Crews Jr. of South Hill, passed the State Board of Embalmers Examination.
Mr. W. H. Copley was elected President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Ladies of the Boydton R.F.D. No. 2 organized a new Home Demonstration Club.
The State President appointed Mrs. R. C. Crowder of South Hill as Bird Chairman of the South Hill Garden Club.
South Hill downed league leading Chase City 9-1 as Southpaw Jerry Frampton hurled a 4-hitter while striking out 10 batters. Frampton aided his own cause with three base hits, including a home run.
1960 – Nine boys from the South Hill area were attending Boys State at V.P.I., Blackburg – R. B. Cage, Dan Blalock, Ronnie Jones, John Starling, Leland Kirkland, Preston Raines and Charles (Chuck) Watson Jr.
Two girls, Kay Malone and Betty Jean Evans, were attending Girls State at Radford College.
1970 – Judge John W. Tisdale of Clarksville was reappointed to a 4-year term as Mecklenburg County Judge.
Plant Manager Joseph W. Homa announced the La Crosse Sportswear Corporation earned the Safety Award of Honor from the Virginia Manufacturers Association,
Emmett B. Williams Jr., a native of South Hill, was promoted to Regional Business Manager of the Eastern Region of Robertshaw's Controls System.
Military Police Specialist Four Charles Farrar of Rt. 1, South Hill, graduated from Correctional Specialist School at Fort Gordon, Ga.
George D. Griffith Jr. of South Hill was elected President of the Virginia Association of
Insurance Agents.
1980 – Dr. Keuk Il Nahm joined Dr. Allen Pierce to form Southside Obstetrics and Gynecology Association in South Hill. Dr. Nahm also joined the staff of Community Memorial Hospital.
Spencer M. Crowder of South Hill was elected Fourth District Director of the Independent Insurance Agents in Virginia.
Lloyd Williamson, Resource Manager, said there were record crowds that reached an estimated 320,000 to 330,000 visitors on the 4-day holiday weekend on John H. Kerr Reservoir.
Sgt. Roy Barefoot joined the South Hill Detachment of the Virginia State Police as an Assistant to Sgt. John Quinley.
Donald Shoop moved his Insurance Agency from 303 South Hill Ave. to one-quarter mile north of the South Hill Corporate Limits on U. S. 1 in the Ellis Business Community.
Ron Magin of Lawrenceville was named one of the Outstanding Young Men of America for the Second Straight Year.
Tina Horne was crowned Miss South Hill Dixie Youth Queen.
Deborah Dawson hit her first Hole-in-One on the par 3 third hole of 120 yards at the Brunswick Country Club.
1990 – Mr. A. B. Haga of Chase City, who served Mecklenburg County Schools for 30 years as Superintendent, was honored with a framed portrait.
Mrs. Lucy Gillispie and Town Manager Morris Wells were appointed to positions by Governor Douglas L. Wilder. Mrs. Gillispie was appointed to a four-year term on the Virginia Milk Commission. Mr. Wells was appointed to a 4-year term on the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Lloyd Williamson, Assistant Manager of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, said that with July 4 falling in the middle of the week, there was still good attendance on the weekends before and after the Fourth.
Six employees of the Mecklenburg County School Board were recognized on their retirement – Elmer Pixley, Ben Bracey, Vanny H. Walker, Frances Moseley, Robert Fields and Shirley Van Hoy. Also, Willie Jiggetts, retiring board member; and Dr. William Shelton, retiring board member.
Ernest Turner was honored by the La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department for his 39 years of service to the department.
James H. Wells was installed as President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs. Roberta C. Rickers of Kenbridge was appointed to the Library Board of Virginia by Governor Douglas L. Wilder.
Edgar E. Evans Jr. was sworn in as a new member of the La Crosse Town Council.
2000 – Mrs. Mary Jane Elkins was installed as President of the South Hill Rotary Club.
Dr. Samuel W. Person was welcomed to the Medical Staff of Community Memorial Healthcenter. Dr. Person is Board Certified by the American Council of Certified Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons.
2010 – The South Hill Dixie Youth All Stars captured the State Championship with an 8-6 win over Brunswick. Team members were Charleaze Holmus, Damien Taylor, Brandon Lewis, Jacob Hall, George Elam, Cody Lucy, Bubba Gosney, Josh Hadley, Patrick Jennings, Nicholas Clark, David Cleaton and Lamari House. Brandon Lewis served as Manager while Assistant Coaches were Kyle Jennings and Johnny Cleaton. Patrick Jennings was the winning pitcher and Brandon Lewis got the save in two innings of relief, striking out the final two batters. David Cleatom sealed the the win with a 3-run home run in the fourth inning..
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
