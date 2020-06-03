I found an item a few weeks ago that I wrote in my column, “MEMO . . . from The Editor”, in 1970 that showed a sharp contrast to 25 years earlier. It struck a cord with me at that time and again when I re-read it. Thought I would share it with you because those of you who may have read it might have forgotten it or even thought of it again, like me.
I wrote in that 1970 column: “There is a lot of difference between this week and say 25 years ago. For instance, on May 8, 1945, V-E Day was cheered by millions when news was received that Germany had unconditioned surrendered to end World War II in Europe.”
I can remember there was a lot of celebrating at that time over the news. But back in 1945 we were a “united” United States. There was a lot to celebrate. But then I wrote in 1970 about the contrast compared to the feelings of Americans 25 years later. “Today (1970), students and others are rioting in protest of America's involvement in Southern Asia and the fight to preserve freedom.”
A tip of the hat to all the graduates in the area who had graduations recently. Without a doubt, it had to be the hardest time as schools were closed and those graduates had to be home schooled and/or completing classes on line.
Again, congratulations. It was nice to see all the posters in the front yards complete with their photo and name of school.
And, as always, my parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – School Superintendent C. B. Green announced that letters were being sent out to the patrons of Mecklenburg County schools explaining the operation of a 6-week summer school to allow pupils the opportunity to make up work on subjects they failed.
Five members of Crewes-Epperson-Puryear American Legion Post were appointed to arrange a lively time for the Fourth of July program.
Proprietor L. G. Warren of Lake Warren announced the opening of the lake for June 6.
Appointed were C. P. Smith Jr., R. W. Garris, J. V. Jones, C. H. Shaw and M. L. Thomason.
1940 – Mr. J. B. (Jack) Crews was elected President of the South Hill Lions Club.
Mr. L. S. Willis moved into his new Texaco Gas Station, built about 100 yards south of his former location on West Danville St.
Henry M. Pettus announced he will be moving his drug store into new quarters while a new Pettus Drug Store No. 1 is erected at the old location on West Danville St.
Wallace Kidd will act as Manager of Reed Service Station located two miles north of South Hill. The station was formerly operated by Mrs. C. E. South Hill in the opener, Ellis on U. S. 1.
The Buckhorn Baseball Club defeated Nelson 4-3 on a bases loaded triple by Bill Hamlin in the ninth inning. The win gave Buckhorn a 4-0 record.
The South Hill Volunteers defeated Kenbridge 2-1 on some strong pitching by Rudy Kirkland, who hurled a 4-hitter. Both South Hill runs were unearned.
1950 – Florence Ogburn was named Valedictorian and Eloweed Jones, Salutatorian, for the Mecklenburg County Training School in South Hill.
Jarratt led the Southside Baseball League with a 4-0 record. They defeated South Hill in the opener, 5-3. Lawrence Piland pitched for South Hill and took the tough loss as he gave up just five hits. South Hill defeated La Crosse in the second game, 4-2. Quarles was on the mound for South Hill and had a no-hitter through six innings, then giving up three hits over the final three innings. SH's Babe Freeman had two doubles, driving home two runners and also scoring one run.
South Hill High School closed out its baseball season with a 4-2 win over Chase City. Bobby Harris got the win with a complete game on the mound.
1960 – The U. S. Marine Corps in South Hill broke ground for a $165,000 addition. Participating were Dr. H. M. Burleigh, Petersburg District Superintendent, H. M. Pettus, chairman of the building committee, W. H. Butterworth and J. E. Taylor, two oldest members, and the Rev. A. W. Turner.
The Rt. Rev. David S. Rose, Bishop of the Diocese of Southern Virginia, confirmed three new members of All Saints' Episcopal Church – Harry S, Montgomery Jr. and Mr, and Mrs. Bryan Watlington.
Mary Iva Cook and Herbert Elliott were named Co-Valedictorians and Bruce Clarke, Salutatorian, of the Park View Graduation Class.
Miss Thelma Bennett of Forksville was chosen Sweetheart” of Sigma Chi Fraternity at the University of Richmond.
Mrs. C. V. Montgomery Jr. was elected President of the Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Park View had a 10-2 record as Jessie Poythress led the team in hitting with a .405 average. Robert Taylor Hendrick View hit .380 and Lewis Wells hit .360. Mike Willis was the team's ace on the mound with a 5-1 record.
1970 – Mr. E. C. Elliott was elected President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
Davis Pope of South Hill was elected President of the South Hill Academy Parent-Teacher League.
Mrs. Edith Leake Nanney died Tuesday, June 2, at age 70. She was the widow of Frank L. Nanny, Sr. and Co-Publisher of the South Hill Enterprise.
Mrs Sylvia Lambert was elected President of the South Hill Business and Professional Woman's Club.
Fred G. Walker retired after operating the BP-Sinclair Service Station on South Mecklenburg Ave., and East Atlantic St. after 28 years of service. He sold the station to George E. Beck.
Margaret Brown of La Crosse was crowned Sweetheart of the ROTC Band at Virginia State College.
Mrs. Mattie Bugg was installed as President of the Boydton Woman's Club.
1980 – Marion Farrar and Cliff Martin were chosen by their classmates to deliver the senior addresses of the Park View Graduation Class.
James Broyles had the highest grade-point average at Bluestone Senior High.
Winston Brewer was named Valedictorian and LaVorne A. Reavis, Salutatorian, of the Brunswick High Graduation Class.
Michael Spencer Anderson and Wanda Jean Kidd were named Co-Valedictorians and Pam Pearson, Salutatorian, of the Brunswick Academy Graduation Class.
Mrs. Myra Bailey was installed as President of the South Hill Woman's Club.
Stephen E. Watkins Jr., CIC of Watkins Insurance Company, Inc., of South Hill, was elected to a 3-year term on the Board of Directors of the Professional Insurance Insurance Agents Association of Virginia and the District of Columbia.
Frank L. Nanney Jr. was elected President of the South Hill of Chamber of Commerce.
Miss Audrey Jolly, 15, of Lawrenceville was crowned Miss Black Teenage World and Miss Paige Taylor was crowned Miss Black Teenage, Lawrenceville.
1990 – Drema Brown was named Valedictorian and Chad Barbour, Salutatorian, of the Park View Graduation Class.
Stephanie Creedle was installed as Honored Queen of Bethel No. 63 International Order of Job's Daughters.
Betsy V. Cassada, Manager of the South Hill Office, was named Manager of the Year for Providence Finance Company.
Angela Walton, a junior at Brunswick Senior High, was crowned Miss Black Teenage World of Brunswick County. She was a resident of Freeman.
Don Woodlief of Bracey shot a 1-over-par 2-day total 143 to win the South Hill Invitational Golf Tournament by two strokes over Bryant Reese.
Sukri Van of South Hill carded a hole-in-one on the par three 17th hole at Sandpiper Bay near Ocean Isle Beach, N. C. He was playing with Douglas Bugg, Jim Haskins and Mike Haunestein.
Roland Puryear of South Hill carded a hole-in-one on a golfing trip to Myrtle Beach, S. C. He was playing with Jerry Davis, Johnny Hightower and Ronnie Tatum.
2000 – Tammana Jones and Hazel C. Owen were elected Vice-Presidents at First Citizens Bank, South Hill.
Charles E. Magann, former Chase City Town Councilman and businessman, died May 29 at age 74.
2010 – Dr. James Thornton was gearing up to take control as the new Superintendent of the Mecklenburg County Public Schools.
The Lake Gaston Christian Life Center in Ebony dedicated its new 700-seat Sanctuary. Dr. David Lively was Senior Pastor.
Claudia H. Lundy, a Mecklenburg County native, was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.