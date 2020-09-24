The term “Gold Star” describes a family who has lost a loved one in military service and is a modern reference that comes from the military Service Flag. These flags or banners were first flown by families during World War I. The flag included a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces of the United States, during any period of war or hostilities in which the armed forces of the United States were engaged. If that loved one died, the blue star was replaced by a gold star. The Gold Star signified the family’s pride in the loved one’s sacrifice rather than the mourning of their personal loss and allowed members of the community to know the price that family had paid in the cause of freedom.
As the United States became involved in other global conflicts, particularly WWII, new ways to honor Gold Star Family members appeared as the number of grieving military families rose. In 1947, the Department of Defense (DoD) created the Gold Star Lapel Pin. The pin, which features a star on a purple circular background, can only be worn by the immediate family of service members killed in combat. In 1973, the DoD created a similar Next of Kin Deceased Personnel Lapel Pin to give to families of service members who lost their lives while serving, but did not die in combat.
Service members don’t serve alone. Chances are you know a family member of someone who has served or is currently serving in the Armed Forces and possibly also know a family that has lost a loved one in military conflict. Since June 23, 1936, after the passage of a joint congressional resolution, our nation has designated the last Sunday of September as Gold Star Mother’s Day. Amended in 2011, President Barack Obama included the recognition of all Gold Star family members on this day.
As the War on Terror has now covered decades, people forget too soon the sacrifices of service families and the meaning of Blue and Gold Star Families. By acknowledging the significance of Blue or Gold Star Service Flags and a Gold Star lapel pin, you can honor family members, whether it’s a parent, spouse, or child, who has suffered the agony of the loss of a loved one. Acknowledgement and recognition of these symbols truly show respect and appreciation for those lost during service. From WWII through the current War on Terror, to date, Mecklenburg County has lost 126 of it sons and daughters in the pursuit of defending democracy and seeking to establish freedom throughout the world. The strength of our nation is our military. The strength of our military is the men and women who serve. The strength of our men and women who serve is their family. We must stop and remember that no one has given more for the nation than the families of the fallen.
The list below is compiled from the Mecklenburg County Veterans Memorial and the Walls of Honor at the Virginia War Memorial. The inscribed walls at these memorials honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during all combat from WWII through the present day War on Terror. These warriors were true patriots in the greatest sense of the word.
Should you know of a service member that was lost in battle, but not included in this list, please contact Joyce French at jf.frenchconnection@gmail.com or Ted Daniel at ted744@verizon.net so that their names can be added.
WWII
Allen, Lloyd T.
Allgood, Eddie W.
Ashworth, Garland B.
Baisey, Dillard B. Jr.
Blalock, Geroge T.
Brown, Ralph B.
Buchanan, Amos R.
Bunn, James W.
Burton, James E.
Bushell, Albert M.
Cabaniss, Walter A.
Carey, Samuel D.
Carter, Charles Jr.
Clark, Hammie B. Jr.
Clarke, Arthur N.
Cole, Joseph N.
Collier, Allan T.
Cooper, Clarence L.
Crowe, Johnnie W.
Crowe, William H.
Davis, Scott
Douglas, William J.
Ezelle, William H.
Farrah, Kenneth E.
Gauldin, Calvin E.
Gordon, James S. Jr.
Gregory, Clarence J.
Gunn, John W.
Gurley, Durham
Hamilton, Harry P.
Hammond Stanley B.
Hatchell, Charles P.
Hayes, James E.
Hendrick, Cornelius B., Jr.
Hendrick, Edward
Herndon, James C., Jr.
Hite, Jesse Jr.
Hoyle, John L.
Hudson, Arnold G.
Hudson, Samuel G.
Jackson, Carl W.
Jarrell, Jessie F.
Johnson, Lawrence H.
Jones, Douglas H.
Jones, Thomas B
King, Hailey W.
Kizer, Walter F.
Lambert, Willie B.
Leach, William A.
Lipscomb, Henry P.
Lockett, Thomas P.
McGuire, George E.
McNeely, Carlton W.
Meredith, Willie A.
Mills, Henry W.
Moore, Albert A.
Morse, Clarence G.
Newell, Carlton S., Jr.
Newton, Hammett Jr.
Newton, Irby L.
Northington, John A.
Oliver, Jesse
Page, George A.
Park, Robert A.
Perks, Charles L.
Ragland, Julian C.
Robertson, John H.
Ross, Ned
Sizemore, Andrew G
Sizemore, Thomas W.
Stembridge, James W.
Stone, Herman L.
Taylor, James P.
Thomas, Warren H., Jr.
Thomas, Alfred
Thompson, Henry T., Jr.
Tuck, Andrew J.
Tuck, Robert C.
Tudor, Charles A.
Vaden, Robert L.
Vaughn, William P., Jr.
Walters, Edison H.
Watson, James H
Webb, John L.
Wilmoth, Johnnie R., Jr.
Wilmoth, Reubin M.
Wilson, C. Harvey
Wood, Donald E.
Wooden, Warren W.
Wortman, Sidney F., Jr.
Wright, Ollie M.
Wright, Silas M.
Yeates, Mahlon R.
Young, Beltram W.
Young, Winfred H.
Korea
Hall, Earl L. Sr.
Harrison, Shirlee D
King, Thomas W.
Long, R. Sidney
Moore, Raymond L.
Peebles. Cecil M.
Simmons, Billy L.
Simmons, Robert J., Jr.
Winckler, James F.
Bing, Allen L.
Blanks, Tony P.
Buchanan, Charlie B. Jr.
Burton, Fred D.
Clark, Danny T.
Coghill, Milo B.
Daniel, Charles L.
Dunn, Morris G.
Harris, Jackie L.
King, Robert L.
McKinney, David L.
Morris, Gilbert
Parrish, Samuel J.
Stovall, Calvin
Tapp, Marshall L.
Thomas, Wilson D.
Venable, Westovel
Watkins, Charles H., Jr.
Williams, Christopher
War on Terror
Billings, Robert J.
Dix, William T.
Newton, Michael A.
Article Sources:
This article incorporates public domain material from websites or documents of the United States Army; Congressional Research Service, United Service Organizations (USO); Hope for the Warriors; and the Virginia War Memorial.
