Lots and lots of rain and hot weather, too

It seems that a lot can happen over a ten-year period. Oh, wait a minute, it seems that ten years later, the headline is the same. For instance, the headline for August 30 was “Rain and More Rain.” Well last week in 2020, we had 2 1/2 inches of rain and then it was followed up with another 1 to 1 1/2 inches and the weatherman is still calling for more rain this week.
Just thought you might want to keep your raincoat handy.
Another thing I saw, this time on television, was a report on the weather Chanel on Saturday afternoon. It was quite unique, although I would never have thought of doing something like that. It was in one of those hot-weather states and the man did not have a working air conditioner for his vehicle. Believe me, I understand his predicament. You see, I, too, have no “working” air conditioner on my pickup truck. So, if I need just a little bit of air I let one window down, and if it really gets hot I let both windows down and just say, “I'm going to run it at full blast.”
Well, back to my original story. As you can tell, it does not take much to get me off track. Anyway, this unnamed man in this unnamed state was shown driving his 4-door sedan down a street
with a window air conditioner taped up to his car's back window and that was hooked up to a generator that he had fastened to the top of his car. It was quite a sight, and a traffic stopper, too.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – The South Hill Harness Company, founded by the late W. H. Dean, will continue to be operated by Otis C. Dean.
Hazel Johnson was re-elected President of the Buckhorn Athletic Association.
The Mecklenburg County Fair announced it will be open Oct. 7-10 in Chase City.
Calvin Wilburn was elected President of the South Hill Chapter of Future Farmers of America.
Edward Crenshaw was elected President of the Buckhorn F.F.A. Chapter.
1940 – Durward T. Snead of Lunenburg County was appointed Agricultural Instructor of South Hill High School to replace E. Y. Noblin, who taught here for 14 years.
The Charter Meeting of the Women's Society of Christian Service (WSCS) for the Brodnax Methodist Church was held with Mrs. J. H. McAden elected as President.
The Charter Meeting of the WSCS for Canan Church was held with Mrs. C. D. Pennington elected as President.
1950 – Newsom Granite Works of Wise, N. C. announced that Howard D. Warren of South Hill was now representing their firm.
Clyde Jones of La Crosse announced that his garage is temporarily closed until he can hire qualified operators.
Three area girls were selected for the Choir at Longwood College, Farmville – Elizabeth Boswell, Katherine Anne Hamlet and Jolene Sutton.
1960 – Another meeting was set to hear the progress of obtaining a grain mill to serve this area. C. W. Cleaton of South Hill, committee chairman, revealed he had obtained helpful information since the last meeting.
Harold B. Kellam of Virginia Beach, Governor of Rotary District 760 of Rotary International, would be visiting the South Hill Rotary Club on Thursday.
Ronnie Jones was elected President of the senior class at Park View High School.
1970 – The South Hill Jaycees announced they had lined up the largest group of celebrities ever for their annual Harvest Festival Parade on Saturday with 11 bands, including the University of Richmond Band, the Fort Lee Army Band, the ACCA Temple Oriental Band. Also a large number of Beauty Queens, including Jeanette Smith, Miss Virginia who will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal, Mrs. Linda Creedle, Mrs. Harvest Festival Queen; Elizabeth Moody, Miss South Hill and Judi Connelly, Miss Mecklenburg County.
Mrs. Dorothy Harris, Principal of Bluestone Junior High, was elected President of
District D of the Virginia Education Association.
Private First Class Raymond W. Thompson of Rt. 1, La Crosse was serving with the 4th Transportation Command in Long Bay Vietnam.
The Woltz Brothers, who were standouts at Bluestone Senior High School, helped Hampden-Sydney College to a 38-0 victory over Sewanee College of Tenn. Robert, a senior and co-captain, was the game's leading ground gainer and he scored two touchdowns. His brother, Ben, a freshman, scored one touchdown.
1980 – Competing in the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads Rescue Contest for the first time, the Southside Rescue Squad's 4-man team placed Second behind the Washington County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Southside team members were Jimmy Lynn, Captain; Lynn Hendrick, Richard Moody and Maxey Peebles.
Mrs. Barbara G. Nanney of South Hill became the first woman to be elected Chairman of the Southside Planning District Commission.
La Crosse Sportswear Corporation honored three workers who had 25 years of service – Lucille Allgood, Edward Allgood Sr. and Virginia Dare Williams.
1990 – Abner Simmons of Forksville, who served as secretary of the South Hill Moose Lodge since it was chartered in 1958, was honored with the Pilgrim Degree of Merit – the highest award in the Moose Fraternity.
John McPeters of Lawrenceville and Mrs. Dorthy Harris of Clarksville were campaign Co-Chairmen of the Saint Paul's College's fund raising drive for the 1990 United Negro College Fund.
The Holiday Inn of South Hill received the “Superior Hotel Award” placing the Inn in the top ten percent of the entire 1,600 hotel chain. Accepting the award were Click Coleman, General Manager; Lyn Mills, Assistant Manager; and John Matcrynski, Co-Owner/Operator of Steve's American Cafe.
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Competition Team performed well in the Warren County, N.C., Firemen's Day with First Place in the 5-Man Dressing, the Best Equipment Truck and the Best Pumper Truck. They also placed Third in the 4-Man Command Post and the 4-Man Ladder Booster categories. Team members were Jim Taylor, Brian Williams, Russell Ezell, Todd Cage, Jeff Compton, Brian Walker, Phillip Wells, Sep Evans, Rodney Vaughan, Jon Taylor and Jimmy Walker.
Josephine Shaw was installed as President of the South Hill Woman's Club.
Darrell Wayne Keeton, a member of Boy Scout Troop 7430 of Chase City, earned his Eagle Scout Award.
Members of the Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary won Second Place in the EMT Competition held at the State Fair. Team members were: Hilda Finch, Jean Wright and Barbara Wright.
Lavenia Gibson and sister Maxine Clary opened M&M Fabric, Notions and Crafts on U. S. Rt. 1, near Alberta.
Howard Feggins rushed for 115 yards and scored both touchdowns as Park View defeated Brunswick 14-8.
2000 – Narricot Industries broke ground for a 70,000 square foot addition that will double the size of the facility in the South Hill Industrial Park. The plant will begin Air Bag production.
Latoya Coles was chosen Homecoming Queen at Park View Senior High School.
Ernest L Morse and Wesley C. Temple were each presented 50-year pins for membership in Greenleaf Masonic Lodge No. 287 of South Hill.
The Park View Marching Band received a Superior Rating in its division in Creedmore, N. C., returning to South Hill with eight trophies, including the superior rating. The band received three First Place Trophies – Color Guard, Visual and Marching; and four Second Place Trophies – Drum Major, Percussion, Music and General Effect.
2010 – Jeremiah Gilmer, 13, of Bracey, a self-taught Mandolin player, won First Place in the Annual Bluegrass Festival Championship held at the Chesterfield County Fair.
Rosemont Winery of Blackridge won the “Best of Show” at the 2010 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Competition.
Amanda Lawson was sworn in as South Hill's newest Animal Control Officer.
Mrs. Lisa Jordan was named the Director of the Colonial Theater Welcome Center, Art Gallery and Ballroom/Banquet Hall.
Steve Dotson became the Warden at Lawrenceville Correctional Center.
Country Cottage Florist and Gifts, Lawrenceville, set Oct. 4-8 for its Grand Opening.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.