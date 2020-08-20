On My Mind: Rosser Wells; and at what times do deaths occur?

It was nice to read in last week's Enterprise about South Hill Mayor Dean Marion and South Hill Town Council giving former Fire Chief Rosser Wells the respect he deserves for 47 years as a member of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, including the last 27 as Fire Chief. Can you imagined how many fire calls, at all hours of the day and night, he has made in that time span?
That was quite a stint, although not surprising. His Father, Donnie Wells, also served a long time as Fire Chief. So it seems to run in the family.
Thank you Rosser, for your service and to your wife, too, who had to accept those late nights and early morning calls. Even some that interfered with eating schedules.
I read something in a 1940 Enterprise that I had never heard of or read before. You might think that since it was printed in The Enterprise that I would have seen it. Well, my friends, in August, 1940, I was at the ripe old age of 5 and can't even remember whether or not if I could read.
However, the article dealt with the most critical time for deaths. Now that ought to wet your Curiosity. Well, it did for me, so much so that I not only read it, but now writing about it. I know, you are really excited and can't wait to read on.
In those “old” times, 1940, it had been considered that the worst time to die was midnight, or the early morning hours thereafter. Well, a Scotland Registrar General was so intrigued that he made a study which proved midnight and the early hours thereafter were the moment of foreboding (scary).
His study showed that from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 48.6% of deaths occurred in that time span. However, his study also showed that in the 12-hour time span from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., 51.24% died. Not a strong difference, but, yet a foreboding (scary) difference.
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Mr. W. H. “Bill” Dean, prominent South Hill businessman, died suddenly at his South Hill home. He was born in Richmond nearly 68 years ago. He moved to South Hill in 1912 and owned the South Hill Harness Company.
1940 – The Mecklenburg Milling Company, located at Whittle's Mill, near South Hill, was one of the area businesses to suffer the most from the “Great Flood” of 1940. Mr. H. A. Hankley was Manager of the Mill.
Miss Elizabeth Gordon was selected to represent South Hill in the Court of Martha Scott, stage and screen star, who will reign as Tobacco Queen No. 6 at the at the annual festival to be held in South Boston.
1950 – Edwin A. Crowder of Boydton passed the State Bar Examination. He was a World War II veteran, serving as a Seaman in the U. S. Navy.
Ambassador Restaurant on West Danville St. suffered water and smoke damage after a fire broke out in its kitchen, But they quickly got the kitchen cleaned up and were serving its customers.
The Woman's Auxiliary of South Hill American Legion Post 79 was represented a Gavel to reward the group for being selected the Most Outstanding Unit in its District. Mrs. Betty W. Hudson, President, and Mrs. Margaret Gee, Vice-President, accepted the Gavel.
Chase City won the regular season championship of the Southside Summer League with a 34-16 record. Rounding out the playoffs were Blackstone, Jarratt and La Crosse.
1960 – The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors awarded two contracts for the new County Jail in Boydton. The building contract of $149,240.00 went to Taylor Manufacturing Company of Farmville. The cell work and castings contract of $68,900.00 was awarded to Roanoke Iron and Bridge.
1970 – Dr. Robert D. Keeling, a general practice physician in South Hill for 21 years was named Medical Director for Reynolds Metals Company's plants in Richmond.
Mrs. Barbara Hall Hudson of South Hill was named by South Hill Town Council as its new Town Treasurer.
Private Jessie W. Edmonds of South Hill was stationed at Ben-Me-Thout, Vietnam.
SP 5 Willie J. Thomas Jr. of South Hill received the Army Commendation Medal while serving in Vietnam.
SP 4 Virginius B. Walker of Meredithville was serving in Vietnam.
George E. Feild a native of South Hill, was elected Vice-President and Manager of Planters National Bank's Manteo Division.
1980 – A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed Karolyn's of Virginia women's clothing store in Brodnax. Mrs. Karolyn Dugger owned and operated the store.
The Golden Corral was planning to construct a restaurant in the Town Square Shopping Center in South Hill. It planned to open on Nov. 1.
Peebles Department Store, a long-time fixture on West Danville St. in downtown South Hill, opened its new store in the Town Plaza Shopping Center. Mike Costen was Manager.
The Southside Rescue Squad continues to win awards – a First Place Trophy in Campbell County and later another First Place Trophy in Gasburg. Team members were Jimmy Lynn, James Newman, Richard Moody and Charles Ozlin.
William D. Thomas was appointed to a 4-year term on the Brunswick County School Board.
Marine Captain John H. Cole Jr., a native of South Hill, was promoted to Major in ceremonies held in Washington, D. C.
Sherwood H. Creedle and Glenn Barbour joined together to form a partnership – Creedle and Barbour, CPA.
Marine Lance Corporal James D. Kyger of Baskerville was promoted to his present rank while serving with the 3rd Force Support Group in Okinawa.
1990 – Mrs. Estelle Perkins of South Hill was honored for 25 years of service with the Peebles Department Store in South Hill.
June Walker was installed as President of the Southside Rescue Squad Auxiliary.
Lawrenceville Mayor E. Norborne Doyle was honored in appreciation of his accomplishments and efforts during his 20 years of service as Mayor.
Two residents the W. S. Hundley Annex celebrated their 100th Birthdays in August. Mrs. Mamie Johnson of Boydton and Mrs. Nellie Rowley Estes of Union Level.
Brodnax Mills honored employees with 16 or more years of service. 16-20 years, Lucille Moore, John Long, Lillie Williams, Freda Wright, Judy Medlin, Pauline Chavis, Edith Walker, Lizzie Huff, Violet Crenshaw, Raymond Headspeth, Thelma Wilkins, Mary Ash, Joe Brown, Lorraine Davis, Calvin McCain, Geraldine Valentine and Janet Harris.
Brodnax Mills employees 21-45 years – Della Taylor, Zela Sadler, Frances Tatum, Frances Hayes, Ella Sadler, Frances Cumbia, Mabel Pully, Prince Bugg, Buck Blanton, Rosa Moseley, Lillian Baird, Louise Forbes, David Kerr, Ruth Hayes, Leslie Leonard, Ruth I. Cumbia and James Jones.
2000 – John Wayne Threatt, 50 of Ebony died Aug. 14. He was a Department Manager for Westpoint Stephens Textiles of Roanoke Rapids, N. C. and formerly a Vice-Manager of Brodnax Mills in Virginia.
Midn. First Class Matt Enos of Bracey earned selection to the Commandants' List for Academic Excellence at Virginia Tech. Enos was selected to be the Community Officer of the Navy Battalion for the upcoming year at Virginia Tech.
Cindy M. Thomas, of Lawrenceville, was named Area Executive for First Citizens Bank's Campbell area operations including Lynchburg and Bedford.
Brodnax Mills honored its long-time employees. Employed from 25 to 42 years were: Della Taylor, Lucille Moore, Rosa Moseley, Freda Taylor, Bernard McCain, Wesley Baird, Robert Tanner, James Jones, Thelma Wilkins, Mabel Pulley, Richard Gholson, Lillian Baird and Herman Cole.
Brodnax Mills – 20-24 Years: Connie McCain, Clara Drummond, Ella Chavis, Ruth Hayes, Lesley Valentine, Mary House, Cathy Cole, Gladys Baird, Mary Boyd, Frances Hayes and Russell Lawrimore.
Brodnax Mills – 15-19 years: Rosetta Tillar, Ercelle Hayes, Ann Smith, Reba (????) Stamper, Melvin Brown, Raymond Headspeth, Hazel White, Wesley Harris, Ricky Moore and Mason Moore.
2010 – Construction was expected to start within two weeks on the new Tractor Supply Co. on Highway 58 near La Crosse.
Bill O'Neill, who was a reporter for the Lake Gaston-Observer for 15 years, died 13 of cancer.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.