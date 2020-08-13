Like most of you, I suspect, I am tired of this COVID-19 Pandemic controlling my lifestyle. And I get tired of continually looking at the four walls of whatever room I am in. Oh, sometimes I go out on the patio and sometimes I even try to do a little yard-work, however, these 90-plus degree days seem to curtail that.
It seems that almost the only time I get to go downtown is to go to the doctor's office, Walmart, Home Depot, Food Lion and the Post Office. It's almost getting like a game to try to guess the name of someone I see with a mask. Some I have no problem with, but others I don't recognize until I hear their voice. That was the case last week when I saw a man at Walmart and there was something familiar about him. However, he had on a big face-covering and a wide-brim hat. Also, he was walking with a large walking stick.
We nodded to each other and then, later, we saw each other again and he said “Hello, Frank”, and instantly I knew who he was. Had not seen him in a long time. I see his wife more often than he, but don't get anty funny ideas. We used to see each other when I was taking therapy at In-Touch Therapy.
Well, I just killed, oops, completed another column. With all this quarantine we are under, I just sit at home and not even know what is going on. Sometimes I do not even hear of the death of a friend until I see the notice in the Enterptise.
I feel like Sergeant Schultz in the old TV series Stalag 17. Every time something would happen at the Camp, which was often, he would say, I know NOTH-ING, I know NOTH-ING!
And, as my usual parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Miss Hazel Propst, a June graduate of Boydton High School, was chosen to represent the State of Virginia at the International 4-H Training School to be held at Springfield, Mass.
Saint Paul's College in Lawrenceville caught fire and it did extensive damage, estimated at
$40,000. The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department answered the call for help, but the saving grace was the Petersburg Fire Company and its extensive equipment.
1940 – Elizabeth Gordon was named Miss South Hill and will represent the town at the National Tobacco Festival to be held in South Boston.
Three Mecklenburg County men passed the Virginia State Bar Examination – Lee Bean and Forest Wall of South Hill and Frank C. Bedinger of Boydton.
Dr. L. A. Law of Alberta died suddenly of a heart attack. He was 39 years old.
1950 – Mr. W. E. Jolly, who has operated a grocery store on West Danville St. in South Hill for the past 31 years, announced the new front for the store is expected to be completed in two weeks.
1960 – Burton C. Boesser joined the South Hill Motor Company as Vice-President and General Manager.
1970 – Miss Jeanette L. Bryson, 53, Town of South Hill Treasurer, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, in a Richmond hospital. She had worked for the town since her high school graduation.
Mr. J. Newton Raines of La Crosse, a driver for Parker Oil Company, Inc., was honored for having driven a Mack Truck at least one million miles. He had driven for Parker Oil for the past 13 years. Also honored was the late H. Woodrow Evans who had driven for Parker Oil for 25 consecutive years before his death.
1980 – Chase City and South Hill led tobacco sales for the state in Monday's opening sales. Chase City had an average of $126.03 per one hundred pounds. South Hill opened with an average of $121.43 per hundred.
Headmaster Barry Hastings reported that Mecklenburg Academy sustained approximately $18,000 in damages during a heavy wind storm that swept through the area.
Don Tyler, a 20-year Navy veteran, was hired to manage the new Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport.
Bryant Reese won the South Hill Country Club Golf Championship with a 70-73--143 score for a four-stroke win over Robert Tanner.
John D. Bevell won the Mecklenburg Country Club Golf Championship with a 147 score to defeat Johnny Farmer by one stroke.
Charles Reamy of Boydton carded his second hole-in-one while playing at the Mecklenburg Country Club. Reamy's ace came on the par three 8th hole.
The Mt. Zion Reds won their third consecutive Brunswick Summer League Baseball Championship. They defeated the Blackidge Demons 13-3 and 7-6 to complete an undefeated season. Pete Stigall hurled a 4-hitter in the opener. Team members were Pete Stigall, Ralph Ingram, Melvin Lambert, Roosevelt Capers, Alveata Edmunds, Curtis Wilkerson, Kenny Spencer, Larry Stigall, John Smith, Melvin Harper, Freeman Lambert, Leon Craighead, Howard Coley, Ricky Webb, Earl Ghee, Wendall Brydie, Raymond Washington and Allen Lang. Denny Bowles was Manager and Hollis Ghee was Assistant Manager.
1990 – Mrs. Patricia Smith Owens, a native of La Crosse, was named Postmaster for the Skipwith Post Office. She had been with the Postal Service since 1985.
Mr. H. P. Farrar was elected President of the Southside Rescue Squad.
Navy Petty Officer First Class James M. Reynolds of Baskerville was promoted to his present rank while serving with Fleet Composite Squadron 10, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Kathy Barksdale of Brunswick County placed Second in the Nation in the United States Skilled Olympics held in Tulsa, OK.
Don Woodlief repeated as the Medal Play Champion of Tanglewood Shores Golf and Country Club, Bracey. Kathy Hannah won the Ladies Division.
Johnny Williams was named Head Football Coach at Park View Middle School.
Mary Stuart Moseley won the South Hill Country Club Ladies Club Championship.
Lenwood Conner Jr. of South Hill won First Place in a Horseshoe Tournament held in Petersburg. He defeated the Virginia State Championn Alvin Perry of Hanover, who finished second and his father, Lenwood Sr., who placed third.
2000 –Jimmy Callahan was elected Fire Chief of the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department.
Jennifer G. Crowe, a 1992 graduate of Park View Senior High School, was named Teacher of the Year for Chesterfield County Public Schools.
Jeff Billmyer was appointed to a seat on the Alberta Town Council to fill the seat of Melissa Parrish who was elected to Mayor.
Mrs. Elaine Clary was named the new Executive Secretary for the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce.
The South Hill Residency of the Virginia Department of Transportation held its 13th Annual Truck Roadeo. L. V. Thomas, Burnt Store Area, won First Place in Dump Truck Competition. A. D. Morris of the Bracey Area, won First Place in Loader Truck Competition and First Place in Backhoe Competition.
2010 – Scott Burnette, CMH's CEO and President, was appointed by Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell to the Virginia Health Reform Initiative Advisory Council.
BGF Industries honored employees with 15 or more years with the firm: Delois Kersey, 34 years and Shawn Horne, 15 years.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
