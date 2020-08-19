The Wright Report

The 2020 General Assembly Special Session is set to begin Tuesday, August 18th in Richmond. The annual Special Session’s purpose has always been for legislators to return to Richmond to finalize the details of the bi-annual budget; however, this year is very different. We have yet to learn many of the details of how long the session will last or other logistical information, but we do know the Democrats have an additional agenda they plan to propose.
The package of so-called “reforms” announced by House Democrats is more of a political document than a reform strategy. While we await specific legislation, the package released by House Democrats would put law enforcement lives in danger and make it more difficult to find and retain good police officers if enacted as a whole.
Republicans will review the actual bills and carefully consider them once they have been filed. Some of the ideas included have merit, including banning sexual relations between officers and arrestees. These are common sense and will pass with little if any objection. Others, like putting a blanket ban on choke holds and removing the ability of LEOs to shoot at moving vehicles are complicated issues and need further discussion.
We should never put officers in a position of choosing between “being judged by 12 or carried by 6” by putting limits on what they can do to save their own lives. If an officer is alone in a struggle for her life along the side of the road from a traffic stop gone bad while she waits for backup, we don’t want to stop her from using a choke hold to subdue a violent subject.
Another of their proposals would ban no-knock warrants. There are legitimate reasons for a no-knock warrant, such as the arrest of known violent fugitives. While they should be used sparingly, a blanket ban is a bad idea.
Banning the acquisition of military equipment by police is also not a good policy. There are a number of instances where police have been outgunned by suspects, such as the infamous 1990s LA bank robbery. An armored vehicle is a tool that saves lives.
Democrats haven’t proposed the legislation as of yet, but they appear to want to ban the use of tear gas and rubber bullets. Any time we remove something from the spectrum of force, we force bad encounters with law enforcement toward the two extreme outcomes -- a dead police officer, or a dead suspect.
We’ve already seen the impact this is having on police. The Virginia State Police now have 200 or more vacancies as officers retire early, and fewer recruits sign up. Police know that with Democrats in charge, they no longer have the support of the state government -- criminals do.
We have heard that also on the Democrats agenda is eliminating or reducing the Virginia School Resource Officer (SRO) Program and Fund. SRO’s are vital in keeping our school staff and students safe and help build positive relationships with law enforcement officers. I fully support keeping this critical program funded and in operation.
Democrats are also working to reinstate parole in any way they can, including giving insanely generous “good behavior” credits for prisoners that could reduce the time they have left to serve by half. Expungement has nothing to do with policing. Changing the rules for how criminal records are altered should be studied by the Crime Commission.
Another one of the Democrats' proposals would block evictions during the entire duration of a public health crisis. This would have a catastrophic effect on Virginia’s housing market. If there is a way to use CARES Act funds, without raising taxes, that can help those who genuinely need it, we will look at the proposal. People living in homes without paying rent will eventually be evicted -- but by the bank, not the property owner. Property owners will default on their mortgages, and the homes will be foreclosed. That doubles the number of victims -- the evicted, and the foreclosed.
I am proud to have signed on as a co-patron to several important pieces of legislation to be heard during the Special Session. House Bill 5007 would limit the duration of a Governor’s Executive Orders when declaring a state of emergency to thirty days unless the General Assembly takes action to grant the Governor additional authority to extend such an order. The current state of emergency order put out by the Governor has gone on way too long. The General Assembly should have had the opportunity to intervene months ago and speak for the people in the districts they represent. Governor Northam has been allowed to take the Executive Orders way beyond how they were ever intended to be used.
I am also co-sponsoring House Bill 5006, which would waive penalties and interest and provide tax refunds to taxpayers suffering a job loss, business closure, or reduction in business operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anything we can do to help our small businesses and those that have suffered a job loss due to the pandemic is of utmost importance as everyone tries to get back on their feet and keep their businesses in operation.
I hope you will continue to contact us if there is any way we can be of assistance. You can reach my office at 434.696.3061 or DelTWright@house.virginia.gov.
