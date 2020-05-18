My heading last week about going crazy was, to say the least, an overstatement in a weak moment. I am really not going crazy because during this “Stay at home order” by the ' I have, instead, learned a lot. As a result, I actually feel I am getting smarter and smarter.
For an example to back up this statement, I have learned that some strawberries, a fruit we really enjoy at this time of the year, have 210 seeds, while others have as many as 235 seeds. Wow, who knew?
Okay, I don't really know this first hand because I didn't really count them myself. They smelt so good I ended up eating them before I could complete the count. However, I did read it on the internet. So, it has to be true as they would not let it be allowed, if not, would they?
Another reason as proof that I am sane: Today I get to take the garbage cans out to the street. I am so excited because I get to go outside. However, I can't decide what to wear that the neighbors have not seen before.
How things haven't changed that much over the years. I am referring to a column I wrote in The Enterprise some 40 years ago, 1980, about the simplest answer. I wrote, “The simplest answers to our problems is to blame them all on someone else.”
Sound familiar, with all the finger pointing in the COVID-19 mess we have? Or in all the finger pointing in the 2020 Presidential election?
Now, as my parting shot: Stay Happy! … Stay Healthy! ... But most importantly, Let's PRAY!
Now, let's take a look at some happenings of years gone by:
1930 – Clarence Taylor purchased the Curtis Tea Room from Mrs. Ed Gordon who operated it for the past three years. The Tea Room was opened in 1926 by A. L. Curtis who operated it for one year before it was purchased by Mrs. Gordon.
Ruth Crocker was named Valedictorian and Jack Wells, Salutatorian, of the Buckhorn High School Graduation Class.
A new Virginia corporation, Buffalo Springs Corporation, took over operation of the Buffalo Springs in Mecklenburg County. Roger B. Williams, of Ithica, N. Y., was President.
Mrs. H. M. Zimmerman was elected President of the Boydton P.-T.A.
South Hill High School and Clarksville High School were tied one game each in a 3-game Mecklenburg County Baseball Championship. Clarksville won game one 14-1 and South Hill rallied to win game two 13-9. The third game was set for May 23.
1940 – Mr. A. W. Jefferys, a South Hill Tobacco warehouseman, was elected a member of a seven-man Advisory Committee to re-coordinate the activities of the Virginia-Carolina Old Belt Tobacco Warehouse Association.
Harry Radcliffe, formerly of South Hill, who had been residing in Orlando, Fla. for a number of years, returned to South Hill and became associated with Watkins Motor Co. He was the brother of George and Jimmie Radcliffe of South Hill.
Four juniors at South Hill High School – Joe Nanny, Burnley McTyre, Hunter Gee and DeCalb Jones – were selected to attend Boys State in Blacksburg.
Kermit Robinson, operator of the South Hill office of the Western Union, was transferred. James Lemons of Galax filled the 4-to-5 days before Mrs. Virginia Flowers of Weldon took over as the new operator.
South Hill High School defeated La Crosse 3-0 as Babe Freeman pitched a 2-hitter while striking out 10 batters. Later in the week, South Hill defeated Chase City 9-2. Again, Freeman was on the mound and struck out 15 batters.
1950 – Anne King Daniel was named Valedictorian and Anne Ferrell, Salutatorian, of the La Crosse High School Graduation Class.
Ben James Bowers was named Valedictorian and Ann Wayne, Salutatorian, of the Boydton High School Graduation Class.
Mrs. Betty Hudson was elected President of the South Hill American Legion Auxiliary.
South Hill High School defeated Clarksville 9-7 a Bobby Harris picked up the win with a complete game on the road.
1960 – Mecklenburg County had four of its five towns showing an increase in population over 1950. Boydton lost 52 residents, 501 down to 449. Chase City was up 336 to 3,303; Clarksville up 494 to 1,527; La Crosse up 50 to 725 and South Hill up 413 to 2,153.
Cloyd K. Hall was elected President of the South Hill Jaycees.
Miss Mary Lou Butts of South Hill was selected “Chief Twirler” for the Wake Forest College Twirling Corps in Winston Salem, N. C.
Ben Brown of Baskerville had his Hereford Steer win the Grand Championship at the Ninth Annual Show and Sale in Petersburg.
1970 – William N. Bracey of South Hill was honored with Life Membership in the South Hill Jaycees. He was a 17-year member of the Chapter and served as its President in 1965. He also served as State Director in 1964.
Mrs. H. H. McAden was installed as President of the Hillcrest Garden Club in South Hill.
Jack Lowe was elected a Vestyman and Church Treasurer of All Saints' Episcopal Church, South Hill.
Pat Hough of South Hill was elected Vice-President of King's College Student Association in Charlotte, N. C.
Dave Crawford, Park View's 6-9 center, signed a 4-year athletic grant-in-aid from Davidson College in North Carolina.
Nickie Cleaton of Park View had two hits, including a triple, to drive in a run and also scored a run to help the Dragons to a 6-5 win over Bluestone.
1980 – Miss Martha Hall, current President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce, was elected Chairman of the Board of the Virginia Retail Merchants Association. She became the first woman chairman in the Association's 75-year history.
William's Temple No. 4 Christian Antioch Church of God in Christ in Brodnax broke ground in a ceremony conducted by Bishop Samuel Williams, founder, of Cheseapeake and Host Pastor Mother Savilla Harrison of Brodnax
Michael Spencer Anderson and Wanda Jean Kidd were named co-Valedictorians and Pam Pearson, Salutatorian, of the Brunswick Academy Graduation Class.
1990 – Steve Kelly was named Community Memorial Healthcenter's new Administrator/President. He succeeded John Faulkner who resigned earlier this year.
Tom Tanner of Boy Scout Troop 7454 in La Crosse, earned the Eagle Scout Award, awarded in a ceremony at La Crosse United Methodist Church.
Gina Lawrimore of South Hill received the Blackstone Three Arts Club's Norma Chambers Award. She is a student at Kenston Forest School, Blackstone.
Fred Thompson of South Hill was named “Legionnaire of the Year” by South Hill American Legion Post No. 79.
Helen Tucker of South Hill was named “Auxiliary Member of the Year” by South Hill Auxiliary Unit 79.
Dale Tetterton Jr., Manager of Buggs Island Telephone Coperative, Bracey, was elected President of the Virginia Telephone Association.
Brunswick High School's Valedictorian Stephanie Bland was presented a $5,000 Scholarship Award from Georgia Pacific.
Brunswick Academy won the Virginia Commonwealth Conference Baseball Championship with a 12-7 win over Huguenot Academy. The win gave the Vikings a 16-1 record. Brian Poarch got the win on the mound. Chris Redman, second baseman, was chosen Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. He went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored four runs and had one RBI.
2000 – South Hill had a record-breaking Relay For Life event as $113,407.01 was raised. Kitty Matthews, Team Captain of “Kitty's Angels For a Cure” was the top money-raising team with $18,965.23. The Relay was the first in six years that extended overnight.
John Hudson was named “Man of the Year” by the South Hill-La Crosse VFW Post 7166.
The VFW Auxiliary recognized Alicia Tanner as the National Youth Leadership winner.
Mrs. Rachel Crowder of La Crosse was installed as President of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Raymond Walker was named “Legionnaire of the Year” by American Legion Post 79 of South Hill. John Clarke and Harry Ezell were presented Lifetime Membership Awards.
2010 – Max B. Crowder of South Hill authored a book, “Whittle's Mill: An American History.” Crowder spent eight years uncovering and documenting the history of the early 1800 local landmark.
Marvin L. Crutchfield of Chase City and a native of La Crosse, died at age 66. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and a faithful supporter of the school's activities. He also was a Mecklenburg County businessman.
Park View pitcher Ryan Mills lost a heart-breaker after pitching a 3-hitter and striking out 8 batters. However, Southampton's Billy Nixon hurled a 2-hitter and also struck out eight in the 1-0 victory.
I hope you enjoy my ramblings and continue to read. Thank you for the many comments I continue to receive, they are very meaningful. You may contact me at frank23970@gmail.com
